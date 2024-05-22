 Skip to content

Summonsters update for 22 May 2024

2024/05/22 Bug Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 14456657 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Fixed bug where combined summons did not attack for a while

・Fixed non-translation of artifact reroll text

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2827781
