Update 4 : Home Sweet Holt 🚧

Introduction

This update brings big changes to meta progression. Here's an overview of the content :

Holt Overhaul

Over 50 New Holt Buildings

Holt Refactor

Ratatoskr is in a renovating mood! The first thing you notice when landing at the new Holt is that your precious buildings have been dismantled. But fear not! Invested resources have been refunded!

Our goal with this update was to redesign the meta systems of the Holt in order to create a strong foundation for long term progression. It also allowed to rebalance the holt buildings while adding a LOT of variety in the effects. This should allow for more build expression in the builds you create.

The Workshop🃏

Holt buildings are now acquired different building packs in the Workshop.

Building Packs allow you to spend blueprints to unlock new holt buildings. These buildings come in four different rarities. Spend more blueprints on the premium pack for a bigger chance of rare buildings!



Cosmetic Pack allow you to obtain resources and cosmetic resources to place in the Holt. The perfect way to customize your holt!

Housing pack cost matter and allow you to increase your housing cap. Each building with a positive effect will require a nearby housing so increasing your housing cap is a good indicator of your Holt's progression!



Placement Mode 🔨

Holt buildings are now placed through a shiny new placement mode rather than through the workshop.

Holt Buildings available are displayed as a hand of cards like they are in a loop.



Holt buildings can now be removed anytime through the Dismantle card available in the placement mode, as long as that building isn’t currently being exploited. Dismantling a building refunds its full cost in materials to your inventory and returns its card to your hand, allowing you to place it elsewhere.

The Buildings tab in the Workshop now lists all Holt buildings available in the game. Get out there and collect them all!



Improvements ✨

The Holt received a visual upgrade, including lighting and VFX improvements!

The renovations have left a big mess in the Holt! Use Matter to clear a path and unlock new building zones.



Running out of building space? The Holt can be expanded further in the Greenhouse!

The main menu has been reworked!

New Cards

Refiners🏭

Developer Notes: Refiners are one of the hardest requirement to fulfill on Saplings. With these, we hope to give more options and flexibility to complete those objectives.

Might 🔪

Developer Notes: While there's already a few reliable options to generate might, we think adding more of them will allow you to create builds where the cards that generate might combo with other effects in your builds.

Amenity🍺

Developer Notes: This one should give a little more options for cards with exhaust. It also gives another way to spend Eitr if you're looking in creating combos with exhaust cards.

Artifacts 💍

This update we bring you a set of artifacts that plays around time. Take a look!









Developer Notes: With these artifacts, we want to give more possibilities to play with time. The Mane artifacts allow you to sacrifice turns for improved income, while the others capitalize on spending more time at night.

Balance 📝

“Fire” Threat’s amount of turns before destroying buildings has been increased (3 → 4)

Existing Holt buildings have had their effects and requirements rebalanced.

Increases the amount of Matter obtained at the end of an island : For Fully explored maps : 0 → 10 For Threats removed : 1 → 2 For Caves and Shipwrecks completed : 0 → 2

Increased the amount of Blueprints obtained at the end of an island. The first island gives 1 and that value increase for each subsequent upgrade.

Improved Procedural generation when calculating objectives to put on map. Short term, this should make it so less similar objectives appear on the map. Long term, this will allow us to diversify the kinds of adventures that happen in a single loop.

Rebalanced most existing effects of Holt Buildings.

Keywords on Action cards have been standardized so cards with Brittle always have Retain.

Bug Fixes 🐛

Fixed Unlock conditions for many character’s Kinships.

Fixed Unlock conditions for many Milestones.



Fixed Issues with Azerty layout.

Fixed mouse being confined in windowed mode.

Fixed calculation of some artifacts being calculated twice.

Fixed warehouse calculating initial draw for its effect.

Fixed issues with selection of cards when using shortcuts.

Quality of Life 😇

Improved sorting of cards in hands Compendium and hands.

Improved tracking of milestones.

Added Many Milestones for Kinships of Scions and Wardens to help tracking of objectives.

Main menu was reworked and cleaned!

Improved card draw/discard animations.

The list of Holt effects is now much clearer than before!



