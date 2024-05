Nothing raises morale better than firm decisive action, followed by a well-rewarded victory. In honour of the celebration of Severance Day, where Saint Messelina beheaded the corrupt rulers of one of Branx's moons, Hestia has called for a Decollation Crusade.

Like the beatific Messelina Gloriana, we shall smite our enemies this day. Their decapitation shall redeem their souls and serve as tribute to our great Saint.