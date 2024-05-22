Bug Fixes:
- Rahmad's room toilet door did not open
- When you click repeat it doesn't load the latest save data
- The sound of the music chasing the devil is not connected to the music setting
- When walking in the hallway when the player accidentally presses the ctrl button the player will stand up automatically when the wood above him is no longer there
- Save game bug fix
- Lockpick translation fix
- AI bugging does not work when the player runs or dodges quickly or suddenly
- Load double files
- Sometimes AI Stuck in the corner of the room
- Fixed the generator start mission where previously, when the generator had not been started, the lift could already be activated
Changed files in this update