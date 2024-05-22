 Skip to content

Jurnal Malam : Bestfriend update for 22 May 2024

Patch 1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 14456476 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 15:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Rahmad's room toilet door did not open
  • When you click repeat it doesn't load the latest save data
  • The sound of the music chasing the devil is not connected to the music setting
  • When walking in the hallway when the player accidentally presses the ctrl button the player will stand up automatically when the wood above him is no longer there
  • Save game bug fix
  • Lockpick translation fix
  • AI bugging does not work when the player runs or dodges quickly or suddenly
  • Load double files
  • Sometimes AI Stuck in the corner of the room
  • Fixed the generator start mission where previously, when the generator had not been started, the lift could already be activated

