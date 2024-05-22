7.00 Public Beta 6 now available

Share · View all patches · Build 14456049 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 15:06:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have another new beta version for you this week. 7.00 Beta 6 can now be downloaded in the usual way. You can find the complete changelog at the end of this news.

Changes to the new "Existential Crisis" endgame activity

Thank you for your feedback so far on this new 7.00 late-game feature, based on which we've made several changes to it. The feature was always intended to be optional, but now the "Existential Crisis" will be very much opt-in rather than opt-out. To make this happen, we're introducing a new research step that will be required in order for the Crisis to occur, meaning that by simply not researching that item you can very easily avoid it. A warning message in the game will make sure that you are aware of the potential implications of this research.

We've also updated our existing FAQ entry on the "Existential Crisis" with information corresponding to the changes that have been made:

❓ How do I start the new "Existential Crisis" endgame content?

[spoiler]The crisis will be become available upon reaching around half a billion in assets, most of which should be military. This is based on construction cost, i.e. not the monetary value you see in the Empire Menu. As you approach having a big enough empire, Boso Ta will contact you about a new research opportunity making use of your vast fleet. All you then need to do is complete this research and continue preparing your empire for whatever comes next. Boso Ta will later inform you of, and guide you through, the crisis.[/spoiler]

We're looking forward to your feedback on these changes in our forum thread on the topic.

How Do I Take Part in the Public Beta?

Every player who owns X4: Foundations has the opportunity to download the new 7.00 Public Beta version. In order to ensure that beta participants are aware of the risks and rules involved, we ask all interested players to visit our forum, where they will find the rules and disclaimers, as well as practical instructions for participating in the beta. Follow this link to our forum - no registration required - to find the relevant information.

Please share your feedback / bug report in our Public Beta Feedback forum. Before doing so, please make sure you read the Public Beta Rules and Information, which you can find in a sticky thread at the top of that forum.

7.00 Public Beta 6 Changelog

(visit our forum for the full 7.00 changelog overview)