7.00 Public Beta 6 now available

We have another new beta version for you this week. 7.00 Beta 6 can now be downloaded in the usual way. You can find the complete changelog at the end of this news.
Changes to the new "Existential Crisis" endgame activity
Thank you for your feedback so far on this new 7.00 late-game feature, based on which we've made several changes to it. The feature was always intended to be optional, but now the "Existential Crisis" will be very much opt-in rather than opt-out. To make this happen, we're introducing a new research step that will be required in order for the Crisis to occur, meaning that by simply not researching that item you can very easily avoid it. A warning message in the game will make sure that you are aware of the potential implications of this research.
We've also updated our existing FAQ entry on the "Existential Crisis" with information corresponding to the changes that have been made:
❓ How do I start the new "Existential Crisis" endgame content?
[spoiler]The crisis will be become available upon reaching around half a billion in assets, most of which should be military. This is based on construction cost, i.e. not the monetary value you see in the Empire Menu. As you approach having a big enough empire, Boso Ta will contact you about a new research opportunity making use of your vast fleet. All you then need to do is complete this research and continue preparing your empire for whatever comes next. Boso Ta will later inform you of, and guide you through, the crisis.[/spoiler]
We're looking forward to your feedback on these changes in our forum thread on the topic.
How Do I Take Part in the Public Beta?
Every player who owns X4: Foundations has the opportunity to download the new 7.00 Public Beta version. In order to ensure that beta participants are aware of the risks and rules involved, we ask all interested players to visit our forum, where they will find the rules and disclaimers, as well as practical instructions for participating in the beta. Follow this link to our forum - no registration required - to find the relevant information.
Please share your feedback / bug report in our Public Beta Feedback forum. Before doing so, please make sure you read the Public Beta Rules and Information, which you can find in a sticky thread at the top of that forum.
7.00 Public Beta 6 Changelog
(visit our forum for the full 7.00 changelog overview)
-
[Beta 6] Added possibility to skip conversation lines in interactive dialogues with Space key.
-
[Beta 6] Added support for multiple colour profiles (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 6] Added HUD indicator for Reduced Speed Mode (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 6] Added further mouse-over texts to start menu (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 6] Added new ship icons to Map legend (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 6] Added unassigned personnel to Personnel Management menu (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 6] Added sound effects for shield recharging and shield fully recharged.
-
[Beta 6] Removed names of landmarks from their target element.
-
[Beta 6] Improved late-game crisis feature to make it fully opt-in, provide more information and be better balanced (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 6] Improved automatic collision avoidance for player ship when near moving objects.
-
[Beta 6] Improved docking of spacesuits on S and M sized ships.
-
[Beta 6] Improved capital ship combat movement (further improvement to 7.00).
-
[Beta 6] Improved visualisation of docking guidance when it passes behind objects (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 6] Improved map zoom level range to allow it to show whole map.
-
[Beta 6] Improved balancing of chance that Xenon will abandon shipe (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 6] Improved rendering distance of Kha'ak Defence Platform.
-
[Beta 6] Fixed Xenon war subscription missions not targeting new Xenon PE (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 6] Fixed missing mission targets in space under certain circumstances (problem introduced in 7.00).
-
[Beta 6] Fixed hidden mission objectives getting prominent target elements under certain circumstances.
-
[Beta 6] Fixed turrets and shields on stations sometimes changing in Station Design Simulator when forcing construction of station with Administrative Centre.
-
[Beta 6] Fixed SCA Harasser jobs not being properly disabled after completing SCA-related terraforming project (problem introduced in 7.00).
-
[Beta 6] Fixed boarding pods not appearing when launched to claim small ships (problem introduced in 7.00).
-
[Beta 6] Fixed Mimic subordinates not inheriting their commander's manual ware basket (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 6] Fixed disproportionately large number of Xenon miners getting destroyed outside Xenon space.
-
[Beta 6] Fixed bullet impacts pushing ships with too much force.
-
[Beta 6] Fixed S and M variants for several weapons having incorrect prices.
-
[Beta 6] Fixed capital mining ships not firing on asteroids with some turret or drone configurations.
-
[Beta 6] Fixed reassigned pilots getting stuck leaving Boron ships when player not present.
-
[Beta 6] Fixed engine surface elements showing speed of 0 m/s at all times.
-
[Beta 6] Fixed Personnel Management menu not listing all employed service crew and marines (problem introduced in 7.00).
-
[Beta 6] Fixed mouse support in Radial menu with Steering or Direct Steering Mode active (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 6] Fixed targetable surface elements on player-controlled ship (problem introduced in 7.00).
-
[Beta 6] Fixed not being able to use mouse on Linux when using certain joysticks with constantly pressed buttons.
-
[Beta 6] Fixed target select sounds being played in first person (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 6] Fixed engines of Xenon H not showing in Encyclopedia (problem introduced in 7.00).
-
[Beta 6] Fixed small scouts using small fighter ship icon (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 6] Fixed wrong ship icon being assigned to Tuatara, Asgard and Kalis (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 6] Fixed several causes of crashes.
Changed depots in nightly branch