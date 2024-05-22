Version 0.95 - Build 130 ; SubBuild 2024.5.22

Share · View all patches · Build 14456044 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Here's another regular update, bringing some gameplay tuning and the usual fixes. I hope you'll enjoy it. :-)

And if you have missed it, the game is finally released on Xbox since a couple of weeks : https://www.xbox.com/en-us/games/store/tennis-elbow-4/9nfwhqkgc6p0 .

Now, I'm going to move to the Playstation port, hoping for a release around October.

New Features :

Camera : added a slider to make the camera movements slower in 3rd person mode when the ball passes your player (ie: it's mostly for the doubles)

Modding : added an "Available space" indicator to know if you still have enough space to install additional Mods (especially useful on Xbox, where you have only 1GB for the Mods and the match recordings)

Changes :

Players : Male hairs were too bright

Strike : slightly lowered the loss of precision when returning a slice with a 2H-BH or 1H-BH

Strike : strongly lowered the tiring handicap on heavy topspin strikes, and even more for the Defender style

Physics : slightly changed the ball size so it gets a tiny bit more air drag, more on par with current balls on the real World Tour (but it's only like 1/60th of a second longer for the ball to travel from one player to his opponent :blackeye: )

Physics : the players with high running speed need now a bit more time to stop their run

Gameplay : the Bulldog has now a little bonus to more easily hit the ball on the run

Bug Fixes :

Strike : preparing a strike for a long time was canceling the handicap to do an acceleration on a raising/falling ball, making the topspin balls less effective than wanted

AI : the CPU could walk a bit away from the ball and miss it when rushing the net

Tutorial : doing a net on the 1st serve was crashing the game

Desync : the online matches and match replays could sometimes desync on the service (I'm not sure it's fixed in 100% of the cases, though :fear: )

ManuTOO

=== Mana Games ===