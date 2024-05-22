Desert update: Update and changelog

- added The Desert car !
Data
Added
- added Diag Chicanes for RoadTech, RoadBump, RoadDirt, RoadIce
- added DecoCliffs for Dirt
- added big DecoCliff blocs
- added Small PlatformLoop Starts
- added Items and blocs GateGameplay Desert
- added a new car paint colorshift shading for Desert, Rally, Snow cars
- added WaterWall Blocs on Dirt and Ice Cliffs
- added colorization to the sponsor trim of big DecoCliff blocs
- added Small LoopStarts Curve3In & Curve2Out
- added TrackWall DiagChicanes
- added DecoWall blocs with the 3 different Cliffs
- added random visual variants for Big Cliff blocs
- added big DecoCliffs one bloc wide
- added Theme DesertGateGameplay
- added Lightspots on SnowGateGameplay
- added PlatformXXXLoopStart1x2 Straight and CurveOut blocs
- added LoopStart1x2Curve1In (for all platforms)
- added WaterRampZoneStraight, CurveIn, CurveOut with Dirt, Ice, Grass Cliffs
- added StructureSupport are now colorizable
- completed Platform's LoopStart1x2 Curves
- added DecoWall LoopStart1x1 (and reorganised icons accordingly)
- added RallyCastleRoadToOpen
- added item DesertTrackBarrier
- grouped all item barriers in one folder
- added NPB variants for PlatformLoopStart 1X1 and 1X2
- added DecoWall LoopStart 1x1 and 1x2 Curves
- added 5 difficulty (White Green Blue Red Black) colored stripes skins for stage blocs.
- added Big DecoCliff Diags
- added Big Cliffs DiagOutSmall
- added LoopStarts and Wall variants with sponsor decals
Fixed
- fixed broken Lightmap UVs on platforms' Cliff material
- fixed holes created by small LoopStarts
- fixed PalmTreePlacement on PlatformDirtSlope2Start
- fixed inverted Signs on SpecialGates
- fixed missing geometry on RallyRoadDirtHigh To RoadDirt
- fixed vegetation placement on DecoCliff CornerOut18m
- fixed PlatformSpecials have their wood replaced by Cliff
- fixed RallyRoadDirt have their wood replaced by Cliff
- fixed lightmap problems on wood walls skinned into Cliff
- fixed NPB retrocompatibility of StageTechnics Lights
- fixed platform blocs pillars are now skinned with Cliff
- fixed platform Specials decals
- fixed TriggerFX of item GateFinish8m too big
- fixed Roads Dirt and Ice penalty blocs transforming wood into cliff
- fixed items and blocs Screen2x3 and 155 are no longer showing as skinnable when in bloc skin mode.
- fixed UV offset on Item CheckpointGateCenter24m
Game modes and UIs
Added
- Added Spring 2024 tracks for the offline mode
- Added Desert Car in the block helper messages in-game and the settings menu
- Replaced the Rally Car by the Desert Car in the Home Page
- Added Desert gates for gamepad editor
Changed
- Updated the Utah's flag
- Improved the display behaviour of the start race menu in the campaign
Fixed
- Added missing club tag next to the MVP name in the Ranked mode live rankings UI
- Fixed master sound volume translation in settings
Gameplay
Fixed
- Fixed car switch gates can cause massive boost
- Fixed buggy cam7 switch during race
- Fixed thumbnail of some blocks in map editor
- Fixed analog decices not reaching 100% when smooth steering
