Duck Detective: The Secret Salami is out now!!!

TODAY IS THE DAY

TODAY TODAY TODAY

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami is finally out!!! Oh my gosh.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2637990

We're super excited this day has finally arrived! To know that it’s now out in the world and soon in your hands… we’re so happy and thankful to have gotten here. 😭

Developing a game is always tough, but it was made so much easier by 1) how funny and charming and joyful our game is (or at least we’d like to think so!), and 2) all your incredible support. Thanks so much for the amazing comments on TikTok, Twitter, and everywhere else – it’s meant so much to us.

We hope the game gives you a really lovely 2-3 hours in your day, brings a smile on your face, and brightens the week for you. If it makes you chuckle or giggle, we know we’ve done our job right. :)

Check out the brand spanking new trailer here too:

Much love,

–the Happy Broccoli team <3