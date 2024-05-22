- Target API Upgrade for Android and Fixed Upload Issues for IOS
- Add Hue Style option to the IDE preferences
- Add F1 Browser help option to the editor preferences
- Add link 'AppGameKit Documentation' to the Help Menu
- Fix minimum API level in the Android export
- Fix missing AGK icon on the title bar
- Fix keyboard shortcut 'Duplicate Lines'
- Fix 'Index of commands' in the Help Menu (now shows all of the commands)
AppGameKit Studio update for 22 May 2024
Update Notes for 2024.05.20
