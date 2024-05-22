 Skip to content

AppGameKit Studio update for 22 May 2024

Update Notes for 2024.05.20

Share · View all patches · Build 14455886 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 14:19:04 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Target API Upgrade for Android and Fixed Upload Issues for IOS
  • Add Hue Style option to the IDE preferences
  • Add F1 Browser help option to the editor preferences
  • Add link 'AppGameKit Documentation' to the Help Menu
  • Fix minimum API level in the Android export
  • Fix missing AGK icon on the title bar
  • Fix keyboard shortcut 'Duplicate Lines'
  • Fix 'Index of commands' in the Help Menu (now shows all of the commands)

