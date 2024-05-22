 Skip to content

Jigsaw-Land update for 22 May 2024

Returns to a specific page of the first tutorial

Build 14455785 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 13:52:18 UTC

Now when viewing the first tutorial you can choose the page to view, instead of moving forward one page at a time to the end of the tutorial.

