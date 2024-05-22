Upgrade Data Corruption Fix, and "SuperBuild" bugfix

Upgrade Data Fixed:
- Pulper & Sawyer no longer freeze the game on being built.
"SuperBuild" Fixed
- Pressing all available building options will no longer result in a single building that produces all the outputs of all possible buildings.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Upgrade Data Fixed:
"SuperBuild" Fixed
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update