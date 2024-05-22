 Skip to content

Firekeep update for 22 May 2024

Upgrade Data Corruption Fix, and "SuperBuild" bugfix

22 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Upgrade Data Fixed:

  • Pulper & Sawyer no longer freeze the game on being built.

"SuperBuild" Fixed

  • Pressing all available building options will no longer result in a single building that produces all the outputs of all possible buildings.

