Last Eclipse update for 22 May 2024

Last Eclipse Update fix 0.3.1

Last edited 22 May 2024 – 13:32:12 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The startup error that takes more than 2 minutes has been fixed, now it is only 5 seconds.
  • I optimize the loading of the stages and provide graphical solutions
  • Fixed error on 50p, 54p widescreen screens

