Experience optimization and bug fixes

Optimization: Unify the watering tasks of flower pots and water more at a time to improve watering efficiency and avoid taking up too much manpower.

Numeric adjustment: Increase the cost of building stone roads

Optimization: Display the travel businessman’s visit plan

Optimization: In the item statistics panel in the upper left corner, only the classification of a single item is ranked last, and the height of the expanded details panel is reduced.

BUG: When loading files, the border trade port that has not been completed may function incorrectly.