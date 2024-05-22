Optimization: Unify the watering tasks of flower pots and water more at a time to improve watering efficiency and avoid taking up too much manpower.
Numeric adjustment: Increase the cost of building stone roads
Optimization: Display the travel businessman’s visit plan
Optimization: In the item statistics panel in the upper left corner, only the classification of a single item is ranked last, and the height of the expanded details panel is reduced.
BUG: When loading files, the border trade port that has not been completed may function incorrectly.
Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 22 May 2024
Experience optimization and bug fixes
Optimization: Unify the watering tasks of flower pots and water more at a time to improve watering efficiency and avoid taking up too much manpower.
