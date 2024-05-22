 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 22 May 2024

Experience optimization and bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14455408 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 13:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization: Unify the watering tasks of flower pots and water more at a time to improve watering efficiency and avoid taking up too much manpower.
Numeric adjustment: Increase the cost of building stone roads
Optimization: Display the travel businessman’s visit plan
Optimization: In the item statistics panel in the upper left corner, only the classification of a single item is ranked last, and the height of the expanded details panel is reduced.
BUG: When loading files, the border trade port that has not been completed may function incorrectly.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link