Development Branch update - v1.005-dev-04

Hello Terraformers!
We've just updated a new version (v1.005-dev-04) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.
This fixes some bugs and adds some content.
Let us know if you experience significant performances changes or new critical bugs.
As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.
If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.
v1.005-dev-04 - Temporary changelog :
New Tree seed : Red Tree. (findable in the redfalls biome)
New item : space suit displayer
New item : Exoskeleton T4
New rooms in procedural wrecks
Fixed randomized ore option
Polish of new wrecks entries
Added a beacon to the return portal when in a long range biome
Fixed various issues with the new Redfall biome
Translation fixes
Changed generation values of beehive & ecosystem
Performances improvements, polish and minor tweaks.
Changed depots in internal branch