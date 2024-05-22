 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Planet Crafter update for 22 May 2024

Development Branch update - v1.005-dev-04

Share · View all patches · Build 14455318 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

We've just updated a new version (v1.005-dev-04) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This fixes some bugs and adds some content.

Let us know if you experience significant performances changes or new critical bugs.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.
If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

v1.005-dev-04 - Temporary changelog :

New Tree seed : Red Tree. (findable in the redfalls biome)
New item : space suit displayer
New item : Exoskeleton T4
New rooms in procedural wrecks
Fixed randomized ore option
Polish of new wrecks entries
Added a beacon to the return portal when in a long range biome
Fixed various issues with the new Redfall biome
Translation fixes
Changed generation values of beehive & ecosystem
Performances improvements, polish and minor tweaks.

Stay in the loop

As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games

Changed depots in internal branch

View more data in app history for build 14455318
Dépôt : The Planet Crafter Depot 1284192
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link