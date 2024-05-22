Development Branch update - v1.005-dev-04

Share · View all patches · Build 14455318 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

We've just updated a new version (v1.005-dev-04) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This fixes some bugs and adds some content.

Let us know if you experience significant performances changes or new critical bugs.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

v1.005-dev-04 - Temporary changelog :

New Tree seed : Red Tree. (findable in the redfalls biome)

New item : space suit displayer

New item : Exoskeleton T4

New rooms in procedural wrecks

Fixed randomized ore option

Polish of new wrecks entries

Added a beacon to the return portal when in a long range biome

Fixed various issues with the new Redfall biome

Translation fixes

Changed generation values of beehive & ecosystem

Performances improvements, polish and minor tweaks.

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games