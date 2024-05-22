Pre-Alpha update is out now!

Last week we unveiled the official Steam page for Nomori. Right now, you can play the updated Pre-Alpha of Nomori, available on the Prologue page!

Even though the game is still under development, we want to share the work we put in the game for the last year and a half since releasing the tech-demo. We think the game is now at a state where it’s fun to play. We would love to see as many people play it as possible, so we can make the game even better!

The new version, Pre-Alpha 0.9, includes 18 new levels that teach Nomori’s mechanics and challenge your understanding of Nomori’s reality. Furthermore, there are a bunch of new features, like time paths that move through portals, Kodama rescuing, checkpoints and a little taste of the game’s narrative via character conversations! Unfortunately, the update breaks the localization that was included in the previous version. In the coming period, we will work to re-add languages to the game and patch any major issues that come to light.

Keep in mind that your experience of the Pre-Alpha may not be perfectly smooth. Pre-Alpha means that the game is not even feature-complete yet, and even now we’re developing systems and features for the final game. Still, we hope that you enjoy what Nomori has to offer so far!