5-22 patch and a thing

Fixed Kyrie's Calm Down and the Hanged Man's skill.

Originally you miss out on the cutscene you'd get from the reward for finishing up the Four Heavenly Rat Kings arc if you saw the main quest all the way through. Because I was proud of that cutscene you can now access an edited version of it in the Waking Stones since Ramona's apartment is no longer available for it.

On a personal note I was asked to participate in After Journey's End, a little project collecting postmortems on games. I wrote something, check that out and the writings of other people if you think we're a good cool