Isles of Sea and Sky update for 22 May 2024

Isles of Sea and Sky is OUT NOW!!!🌴

22 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings turtle riders!

Hold on to your turtles, the day has finally come! After five years of development, the oceanic open world puzzle adventure Isles of Sea and Sky is OUT NOW with a 10% discount!


We’re so excited to unleash our game to the world! Thank you so much for supporting us over the years. We couldn’t have done it without you! We look forward to hearing about your experiences, and seeing how sharp your puzzling skills are. Hop on and enjoy the ride!

Wishing you smooth sailing and clear skies,
Cicada Games

