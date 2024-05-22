 Skip to content

BlazeRush update for 22 May 2024

BlazeRush is going to be unavailable for Mac, Linux and SteamVR

Last edited 22 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello, intergalactic racers!

Due to technical difficulties, support for the game on Linux and Mac systems will be discontinued and the SteamVR version will also become unavailable.

Unfortunately, downloading and running BlazeRush on Linux, Mac and SteamVR will soon be impossible.

This will not affect players who use Windows systems. In addition, we are happy to announce that a major update for the Windows version will soon be released to celebrate the tenth anniversary of BlazeRush! Stay tuned!

