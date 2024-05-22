BlazeRush is going to be unavailable for Mac, Linux and SteamVR

Share · View all patches · Build 14454927 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 12:46:02 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, intergalactic racers!

Due to technical difficulties, support for the game on Linux and Mac systems will be discontinued and the SteamVR version will also become unavailable.

Unfortunately, downloading and running BlazeRush on Linux, Mac and SteamVR will soon be impossible.

This will not affect players who use Windows systems. In addition, we are happy to announce that a major update for the Windows version will soon be released to celebrate the tenth anniversary of BlazeRush! Stay tuned!