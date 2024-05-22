Highlights

Endless Mode received changes, see below.

Cards now play their draw animation when added to your hand through random effects. (e.g: Harvest Knowledge)

Endless Mode changes

Previous to this patch, the difficulty in Endless Mode scaled linearly, which made it easy to become practically invincible and keep playing infinitely with enemies dying almost instantly. Also, being able to stack trinkets infinitely made it a certainty that at some point, all players will experience performance issues, to the point of the game crashing when playing for too long.

To address these issues, this patch implements the following changes:

The Eternal Bane and Eternal Sorrow trinkets have been removed from the game. That means that elites will give trinkets again, and player heal effects will no longer have a chance to fail.

That means that elites will give trinkets again, and player heal effects will no longer have a chance to fail. The difficulty in Endless Mode now scales exponentially.

Enemies now also grow their speed and their resistances against stuns, slows, and teleports on each loop (the maximum enemy speed has been set to 250)

(the maximum enemy speed has been set to 250) The trinket limit is now 100. After obtaining 100 trinkets, the following trinkets you would gain disappear on pickup and give you a random stat boost instead. Whenever you have 90 trinkets or more and you hover over a trinket, a small text message appears indicating the number of trinkets you have and the limit.

After obtaining 100 trinkets, the following trinkets you would gain disappear on pickup and give you a random stat boost instead. Whenever you have 90 trinkets or more and you hover over a trinket, a small text message appears indicating the number of trinkets you have and the limit. After the fifth loop, effects that deal damage based on the amount of health/max health enemies have can deal a maximum of 9999 damage.

A new Endless Mode indicator has been added to the top bar, that explains the current difficulty modifiers when hovered.

Additional changes might come in future patches such as limiting the game speed when the FPS drops too low while playing in a high endless loop. Reducing the game speed and enabling Low Performance Mode really help if you're experiencing performance issues!

Balance Changes

Cards

Downshaper

Level 1 enemies impacted now receive a slow instead of dying instantly.

Pursue Glory

Gain 5 shield. If you have 50 or more shield, end the combat. >>> Gain 5 shield. If you have 40 or more shield, level up three random towers.

Bug Fixes