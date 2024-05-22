TCC Release 1.1.9 - ECONOMY UPDATE

Release 1.1.9
TCC Economy
- Added TCC Economy! You can now get drops of skins and sell them on the Steam Market
- Players will get random drops of skins/hats/items, drop frequency depends on player playtime.
- You can now trade / sell skins to different players
- Acquiring skins in the steam inventory will not just give you that skin but also will contribute to the "skin mastery"
Skin Masteries
- Added Skin Masteries! Gather all 5 tiers for each skin/hat/item!
- Added the TCC Store, you can buy skins/items/hats to gain masteries faster
- Added the TCC Market where you can buy/sell masteries from players for a decided price
Added Serbian Translation
Serbian translation is now it's own translation, thanks rammba for contributing!
Other
- Fixed a serious crash regarding entering endless run
- Updated Engine using Gamemaker 2024.4.1
- Updated Magyar/Hungarian and added new translations for English
- Changed Contributing.md with the translation guide, and also improved some other bits, close #55
- Added 'Serbian' in the settings UI
- Resolved #50, the game Auto-Defaults Languages on first launch
- Translated quest keywords
- The game now uses an alternative launcher for steam, this allows developers to use the TCC Steam id - instead of Gamemaker's steam id, so the steam API properly works now.
- Cleaned up code a bit with languages
- Fixed troop earrape when you are in leveleditor
- You can no longer hear breakable blocks break when you are far away
- Code-refactored level editor/workshop smooth camera
- Updated contribution and translation credits
If you want to contribute or add new features, go to this repository: https://github.com/Infiland/TheColorfulCreature
Changed files in this update