The Colorful Creature update for 22 May 2024

TCC Release 1.1.9 - ECONOMY UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 14454847 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 14:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release 1.1.9

TCC Economy

  • Added TCC Economy! You can now get drops of skins and sell them on the Steam Market
  • Players will get random drops of skins/hats/items, drop frequency depends on player playtime.
  • You can now trade / sell skins to different players
  • Acquiring skins in the steam inventory will not just give you that skin but also will contribute to the "skin mastery"

Skin Masteries

  • Added Skin Masteries! Gather all 5 tiers for each skin/hat/item!
  • Added the TCC Store, you can buy skins/items/hats to gain masteries faster
  • Added the TCC Market where you can buy/sell masteries from players for a decided price

Added Serbian Translation

  • Serbian translation is now it's own translation, thanks rammba for contributing!

Other
  • Fixed a serious crash regarding entering endless run
  • Updated Engine using Gamemaker 2024.4.1
  • Updated Magyar/Hungarian and added new translations for English
  • Changed Contributing.md with the translation guide, and also improved some other bits, close #55
  • Added 'Serbian' in the settings UI
  • Resolved #50, the game Auto-Defaults Languages on first launch
  • Translated quest keywords
  • The game now uses an alternative launcher for steam, this allows developers to use the TCC Steam id - instead of Gamemaker's steam id, so the steam API properly works now.
  • Cleaned up code a bit with languages
  • Fixed troop earrape when you are in leveleditor
  • You can no longer hear breakable blocks break when you are far away
  • Code-refactored level editor/workshop smooth camera
  • Updated contribution and translation credits

If you want to contribute or add new features, go to this repository: https://github.com/Infiland/TheColorfulCreature

