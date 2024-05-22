0.9.2.11 Update Notes

Updates
- Reduce the turning speed of enemy boomerangs.
Fixes
- Fix the issue where some passive skills do not improve after being upgraded.
- Correct the help text for weapon statues.
- Bug fixes.
