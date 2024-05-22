 Skip to content

Shadow of the Depth update for 22 May 2024

0.9.2.11 Update Notes

22 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Reduce the turning speed of enemy boomerangs.

Fixes

  • Fix the issue where some passive skills do not improve after being upgraded.
  • Correct the help text for weapon statues.
  • Bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

