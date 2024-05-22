Patch notes 0.1.21

Gameplay
- End boss buffed
Backend
- Reduced name input size max 12 characters
- Grass prefab optimized 4 > 2 objects per prefab
- Tight sprite meshes and cleanup on various sprites
- Language data object not compiles at runtime
- Non visible trees and objects (redundant) removed/cleaned up from all map areas
- Control remapping screen fonts changed to notosans
Balance
- Awesome fishing rod crafting requirement "silk rope x5" change to "golden rope x1"
Bugs Fixed
- (Regression) Inventory pages not navigable
- Drop sprite help icon button image fixed for consoles
- Keyboard overlay on steam deck moved to bottom of screen
- If external controller on steamdeck disconnected, it now sets the deck’s controller to player 1
- Inventory can now be navigated and toggled during Final boss fight (regression)
Known Issues:
- Mini Boss rooms respawning regular mobs instead of mini boss if you die in them initially.
- NPCs sometimes not centered in hammock (cannot reproduce)
- Pet occasionally not getting into penguin post lift correctly (cannot reproduce)
- Daisy and Cedric standing up in bench (cannot reproduce)
- Controller mappings reset on computer restart (cannot reproduce)
- Fedora 40 has issues launching native build - working on proton/wine
Changed files in this update