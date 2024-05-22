 Skip to content

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 22 May 2024

Patch notes 0.1.21

Patch notes 0.1.21
Last edited 22 May 2024

Gameplay

  • End boss buffed

Backend

  • Reduced name input size max 12 characters
  • Grass prefab optimized 4 > 2 objects per prefab
  • Tight sprite meshes and cleanup on various sprites
  • Language data object not compiles at runtime
  • Non visible trees and objects (redundant) removed/cleaned up from all map areas
  • Control remapping screen fonts changed to notosans

Balance

  • Awesome fishing rod crafting requirement "silk rope x5" change to "golden rope x1"

Bugs Fixed

  • (Regression) Inventory pages not navigable
  • Drop sprite help icon button image fixed for consoles
  • Keyboard overlay on steam deck moved to bottom of screen
  • If external controller on steamdeck disconnected, it now sets the deck’s controller to player 1
  • Inventory can now be navigated and toggled during Final boss fight (regression)

Known Issues:

  • Mini Boss rooms respawning regular mobs instead of mini boss if you die in them initially.
  • NPCs sometimes not centered in hammock (cannot reproduce)
  • Pet occasionally not getting into penguin post lift correctly (cannot reproduce)
  • Daisy and Cedric standing up in bench (cannot reproduce)
  • Controller mappings reset on computer restart (cannot reproduce)
  • Fedora 40 has issues launching native build - working on proton/wine

