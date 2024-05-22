 Skip to content

Exotica: Petshop Simulator update for 22 May 2024

Minor Bug Fixes

Build 14454642 · Last edited 22 May 2024

  • FIXED The problem where the "send to storage" button for accessories in living areas remains on the screen
  • FIXED Problem with few customers coming even though the reputation is high
  • FIXED Rare issue where the broom cannot be placed on the ground

