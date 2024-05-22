- FIXED The problem where the "send to storage" button for accessories in living areas remains on the screen
- FIXED Problem with few customers coming even though the reputation is high
- FIXED Rare issue where the broom cannot be placed on the ground
Exotica: Petshop Simulator update for 22 May 2024
Minor Bug Fixes
