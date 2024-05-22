Go Greener! - New Update, v0.31.181

Hey factory workers! This update brings a couple of new upgrades for existing research projects, along with more animated Transporters, and couple of re-rendered buildings! But mostly it is, as it should be at this stage of development, about polishing the game in every possible way! Update, enjoy, and let us know how you like it!
v0.31.181 Released!
- More animated Transporter tiles
- Re-rendered Cat Food Maker
- Re-rendered Catnip Juice Brewery
- Improved Arctic Ocean tiles
- More plants visually react when a player crosses them over on Jetboard
- New upgrade for Geothermal Furnace allows making Quality (+) Milk
- New effect for Plantastic Cloning infinite research project: increased chance of spreading of plants
- Growth Hormones infinite research project reworked, a new effect was added: decreased penalty for growing plants on imperfect tiles (suggested by S'Kleer)
- 2 new upgrades for Fertilizer Sprinkler, providing a chance to fertilize a plant without spending a Fertilizer on it
- Campaign maps reworked to be more fun
- Improved tutorial
- Improved wiki
- Improved copywriting
- Slightly decreased chance of new types of cats emerging at the Factory early on in the game
- Current level of map zooming is now recorded in saved game files (suggested by Cat (the Black))
- Buildings can now be placed on top of the character, in which case the latter will be pushed out of the borders of a building
- Many minor QoL improvements
- Many UI/UX fixes
- Saved game optimization
- New community translation for Traditional Chinese
- Improved display of Hebrew and Arabic languages
- Bug fixes (kudos to S'Kleer, zhi-bin)
A friendly reminder: you can always chat with us directly on our Discord server. We're using Discord for work, so you'll find many of us there most of the time, don't be a stranger!
An even friendlier reminder: don't forget about our collection of items in Steam Points Shop! Sergei the artist makes wonderful factory art to be observed from above, but his works' magic really shows at close-up perspective:
----------------------
How to Get More Involved
At Luden.io, we develop games while constantly listening to the feedback from our awesome players. If you feel proactive, you're very welcome to do one or more of the following:
- Subscribe to our newsletter, to get the latest info about the game's development, and a sneak peek of the upcoming features and events
- Record 10 minutes of you playing Learning Factory, and share it with us via this form. Your feedback is so helpful, that we'll include you in the game's credits for doing this
- Come say hi to our Discord server, or Twitter
- Check out some other games by us!
Changed files in this update