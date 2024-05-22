Go Greener! - New Update, v0.31.181

Hey factory workers! This update brings a couple of new upgrades for existing research projects, along with more animated Transporters, and couple of re-rendered buildings! But mostly it is, as it should be at this stage of development, about polishing the game in every possible way! Update, enjoy, and let us know how you like it!

v0.31.181 Released!

More animated Transporter tiles

Re-rendered Cat Food Maker

Re-rendered Catnip Juice Brewery

Improved Arctic Ocean tiles

More plants visually react when a player crosses them over on Jetboard

New upgrade for Geothermal Furnace allows making Quality (+) Milk

New effect for Plantastic Cloning infinite research project: increased chance of spreading of plants

Growth Hormones infinite research project reworked, a new effect was added: decreased penalty for growing plants on imperfect tiles (suggested by S'Kleer)

2 new upgrades for Fertilizer Sprinkler, providing a chance to fertilize a plant without spending a Fertilizer on it

Campaign maps reworked to be more fun

Improved tutorial

Improved wiki

Improved copywriting

Slightly decreased chance of new types of cats emerging at the Factory early on in the game

Current level of map zooming is now recorded in saved game files (suggested by Cat (the Black))

Buildings can now be placed on top of the character, in which case the latter will be pushed out of the borders of a building

Many minor QoL improvements

Many UI/UX fixes

Saved game optimization

New community translation for Traditional Chinese

Improved display of Hebrew and Arabic languages

Bug fixes (kudos to S'Kleer, zhi-bin)

