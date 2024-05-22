 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Find The Lost Lights update for 22 May 2024

"Find The Lost Lights" Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 14454390 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 11:59:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are always working to improve the gaming experience for you. Today, we have a new update that fixes the transition between worlds and levels. Previously, when completing the last level of a world and pressing "continue," the player was directed straight to the last level of the next world instead of starting at level 1. This issue has been fixed, and now the transition between worlds happens correctly, starting at level 1 of the next world.

Thank you for your support and for helping us improve "Find The Lost Lights"! Keep playing and sending us your feedback.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2913031
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2913032
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2913033
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link