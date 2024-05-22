"Find The Lost Lights" Update!

We are always working to improve the gaming experience for you. Today, we have a new update that fixes the transition between worlds and levels. Previously, when completing the last level of a world and pressing "continue," the player was directed straight to the last level of the next world instead of starting at level 1. This issue has been fixed, and now the transition between worlds happens correctly, starting at level 1 of the next world.

Thank you for your support and for helping us improve "Find The Lost Lights"! Keep playing and sending us your feedback.