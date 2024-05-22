 Skip to content

UBERSLAUGHTER update for 22 May 2024

5/22/2024 PATCH

-Added vsync option in video settings
-Added Limit Framerate option in video settings
-Made the god finger gun ability actually target almost every enemy (not triangulators or Big Baz). Also made it less laggy. Also made it so you have to actually visibly see the enemies. Anything in the way of the enemy, including other enemies, will prevent it from being targeted.

