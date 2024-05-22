Update 22.5.24

Hi everyone,
We're pleased to release another new update today for Cue Club 2 with several key improvements to game AI, plus a feature addition to practice mode, and more fixes and fine tuning. See below for more details.
A.I.
Rebalanced AI ability to handle snooker escapes. Lower level opponents now have more difficulty escaping from snookers, and top level players will occasionally struggle with a difficult snooker over a longer distance or when playing off several cushions.
Improved AI ability to make an effective 3 cushion break off shot in snooker, across all table sizes from 8ft to 12ft. Lower level players are now more likely to misjudge the break shot and make small mistakes compared to top level players.
Slightly increased cue power of AI shots where the cue angle becomes elevated, due to the cue ball being positioned directly in front of another ball or cushion, causing an obstruction.
GAMEPLAY (PRACTICE MODE)
- Added option to quickly reload a saved practice game. From the in-game menu, go to 'Game > Reload Game'. This is particularly useful if you've saved a trick-shot or training drill that you want to practice, and avoids an exit to the main menu to reload.
MISCELLANEOUS
Various improvements to menu layout with better spacing and more room for text.
Fixed gamepad navigation issues and improved landing spot over menu text.
Improvements to stability and reliability of multiplayer game timer.
Other minor fixes and enhancements.
Changed files in this update