Wrong Landing update for 22 May 2024

Big patch 2

Share · View all patches · Build 14454177 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 12:09:23 UTC by Wendy

News:

  • Improved starting helicopter scene (better animations and sounds)
  • Caves now even more visible
  • New buildings and story things that fill up the island
  • New textures in facility
  • Balance changes

Fixes:

  • Some animations fixed

