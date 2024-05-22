 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 22 May 2024

Patch 1.181

Patch 1.181

Build 14454123 · Last edited 22 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a bug where Heal Potency did not apply on healing spells(Reduced MAB scaling of heal and Group Heal by 10%, because healing will be much stronger now. There shouldn't be much difference in the early game, but stacking heal potency in lategame might make Harmful healing too strong. I will see if a nerf is necessary)
  • Fixed a bug where clicking on a unit could sometimes move them at the same time

Sorry about the patch size. This bugfix felt necessary to upload immediately.

