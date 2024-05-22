 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bewitching Sinners update for 22 May 2024

Patch 1.9.3

Share · View all patches · Build 14454004 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 11:19:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Continuity dialogue fix to certain options like confronting Lyall about the fish blood prior, and tripping Lyall so that the following dialogue reaction is more fitting to the previous choice.
  • Typo fix

Changed files in this update

64-bitEnglish Depot 2615671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link