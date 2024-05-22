SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 4.1.5 Hotfix Released

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 4.1.5 Hotfix
BUG FIXES:
Reported by players as follows:
-
- Prisoner transfer consoles on player-built faction station floors are not working.
-
- Stations that I have captured or built are not spawning in some systems.
-
- If I open an interface during warp (e.g., on the Mothership), controls do not work after warp.
-
- If there are too many save files, the save/load section in the pause menu is very slow to open.
-
- The indicator to destroy scout ships in the first mission moves away as I approach it.
-
- Sometimes after a successful station operation, the captured station does not appear in the faction structure list.
-
- Even after capturing all buildings in a system, When I try to start a raid, I can only plunder the system, not capture it.
-
- Despite the 4.1.4 update, support buildings in some stations are still duplicating or appearing incorrectly.
-
- I am not receiving daily tech income from research stations I have built or captured.
-
- If I load a missile launcher with more than 12 missile slots, the ship does not fire missiles.
-
- After creating a house, the systems I assign to it remain under my control as well as under the new house, causing duplicate ownership.
-
- Captured systems do not show up in the 'Faction-System' list after a raid.
-
- If there are multiple faction stations in a system, only one spawns.
-
- I cannot engage in a fortress battle when landing on a planet with a heavy fighter class ship.
-
- Conquering a system before building the Capital Station will result in the capital station disappearing.
-
- When an AI attacks my station, they cannot capture support buildings; the capture progress bar moves in the opposite direction.
-
- If an AI attacks my station, they cannot finish the battle unless I have built a Shield building. Even if they attack the main building, they cannot capture it.
-
- If I give a system to a faction via contract, the Owner Family name still shows as WRA when I enter the system.
-
- Details in the Struct Details panel of the Diplomacy interface are incorrect, with many details missing or displaying wrong data.
-
- The location sort button does not work correctly in the Diplomacy panel> Bases list interface.
-
- I need to attack an Integration station due to a mission, but this starts a war with that faction. I don't have enough strength to make peace, so every station I build is attacked and cannot develop.
-
- If I give a station to an AI via contract, the station does not spawn in the system, remains in my station list, and sometimes shows the wrong system for the given station.
-
- Entering an unclaimed system displays incorrect entry texts. It shows "House None" as the owner and displays a broken flag texture.
-
- When I build a station, the star system name changes to its sort ID, e.g., N2(N2) system.
-
- If I started building Capital Stations before version 4.1, I can now build multiple capital stations as the old ones are not counted.
Changed files in this update