Feudal Fables Update Notes

Champion Rework: Moji

Lore

While the rest of her kind have fled into the Burrows under the Enchanted Forest to avoid the war raging across the Realm, Moji took it upon herself to use her Leipori magic to fight for the world’s chance to recover. However, after Yagorath threatened the heart of her home, Moji realized she couldn’t wait for the healing process when her friends were in danger. Channeling all her energy into this new purpose, she returned to battle to support those in need. Riding atop her trusty familiar, Po-Li, she unleashes a befuddling mix of brilliant healing on her friends and a glimmering maelstrom on everyone else.

Role: Support

Health : 2400

Weapon: Spit

Po spits out a magical projectile, dealing 450 damage every 0.7s that explodes in an 8-unit area on impact with an enemy. Fully effective up to 300 units, and the explosion up to 5. Pierces Allies.

Alt-Fire: Sparkle

Li rapidly sprays magical energy up to 75 units away, dealing 20 damage every 0.08s to enemies while healing allies for 75 every 0.08s. Sparkle acts as weapon shots and apply Anti-Healing. Consumes 5 Sparkle every 0.08s, with a maximum Sparkle of 250, which recharges at a rate of 85 a second. While firing, your movement speed is reduced by 20%.

Passive: Magic Mark

Hitting allies with Sparkle applies a stack of Magic Mark, up to 10, while hitting an ally with Spit detonates it. Detonating a Magic Mark Heals allies within 75 units of the target for up to 500 Health based on the amount of stacks consumed. At 10 stacks consumed, Heals allies for an additional 450 Health over 4s.

Ability 1: Magic Shield

Channel for 2s and apply a 1000 Shield to yourself and a 500 Shield to allies within 55 units, with 600 applied instantly to yourself and 100 to allies, then 400 over 2s. Refire to cancel after 0.5s.

Ability 2: Scamper

Scamper forward indefinitely, increasing your Movement Speed by 100% but reducing your turning ability. Can be refired to cancel after 0.5s. After the ability ends, timing jumps allows you to carry momentum forward.

Ultimate: Bon Appetit

Cast an arcane spell that Transforms a single victim into a treat for 4s. Coming into contact with your Polymorphed victim Executes them and prevents ability-based Revival, while healing you for 50% of you maximum Health and ignoring Anti-Healing. The Transform has a 2s minimum duration. Effective up to 500 units.

Talents

Default: Spit Shine

Spit now heals them for 350 and increases their Movement Speed by 20% for 2s.

Level 2: Jubilation

Magic Marks are now instead applied to enemies. Detonating at least 7 stacks of Magic Mark deals bonus damage, up to a total of 800.

Level 8: Realm Runner

When entering Scamper, leave a magical dust cloud behind that applies a lingering heal for 600 over 3s. Dust cloud lasts 4s.

Cards

Weapons/Armor

Fluffy

Increase your maximum Health by {50|50}.

Peppy

Generate {0.4|0.4}% Ultimate Charge when triggering a max stack Magic Mark.

Symbiotic

Increase your Sparkle capacity by {6|6}%.

Will-o-the-Wisp

Increase your Movement Speed by {5|5}% for 4s after getting an Elimination.

Sparkle

Dense Woods

Increase the duration of your Magic Marks by {0.8|0.8}s.

Greater Good

When an ally receives max Magic Marks, they gain a {20|20} Health Shield while marked.

Morning Breath

Decrease self slow of Sparkle by {20|20}%

Nature’s Blessing

Allies gain {5|5}% Movement Speed for 3s after being hit by Familiar Spray.

Magic Shield

Cozy

Magic Shield Heals allies for {6|6} every 0.25s while its being channeled.

Glimmer

Reduce Magic Shield’s Cooldown by {0.1|0.1}s when detonating a max stack Magic Mark.

Harmonious

Regenerate {3|1}% Sparkle and Ammo for affected allies every 0.25s while channeling Magic Barrier.

Shimmering

Allies affected by Magic Barrier gain {3|3}% Crowd Control resistance for 4s.

Scamper

Boop

Increase your Movement Speed by {8|8}% for 2s after using Scamper.

Scoot

Reduce the damage you take during Scamper by {4|4}%.

Scurry

Heal for {20|20} every 0.3s during Scamper.

Wobbles

Gain {10|10}% Slow resistance while using Scamper.

Feudal Fables Event Pass



Stories travel far and come from Realms familiar and unknown, as Feudal Fables emerges as our latest Event Pass, harmonizing Japanese folklore with European fairytales for a truly mythical experience.

Red Ridin' Moji embodies the little girl who conquered her fears, riding atop an Okami she now considers her friend. The recolor further leans into the visual style one would expect from a Big Bad Wolf and a lost grandchild.

Meanwhile, Shrine Guardian Furia embraces a vision of a Pyre devout to defending the gateways between Realms, carrying with her a sword capable of banishing demons. These two skins and their recolors join a whole suite of themed cosmetics available in this Event Pass!

Skin Recolor Selector

Those familiar with the Radiant Stars skin line will remember a color selector system that allows players to select from a range of recolors of a single skin. Starting in this update, we’ve expanded this tech to more Champions across the game, both to tidy past collections as well as make room for future ideas. Here are the Champions & Skins being put under this tech:

Default Androxus

Wraith

Default Barik

Foreman

Default Buck

Summit

Default Cassie

Coral

Timber Cassie renamed Classic Cassie

Tinder

Default Evie

Evocation

Default Fernando

Daring

Default Grover

Autumn

Default Lex

Lawbringer

Default Maeve

Vagrant

Default Makoa

Montego

Default Mal’Damba

Cursed

Default Pip

Sulfur

Default Ruckus

Sprocket

Default Seris

Taboo

Default Sha’Lin

Bravado

Default Torvald

Arcanist

Default Tyra

Alluvial

Code Green Trooper Viktor

Code Green Grenadier

Code Green Bandolier

Code Green Commando

Default Willo

Bluebell

Default Ying

Seer

New Player Questline

It’s been a long while since we revisited how players are onboarded into Paladins so we wanted to both make it easier for players to hop into the Realm as well as have a more obvious path for them to follow to get to know the game. As such, we’ve added the following Quests:

Play 3 Matches of Siege Training

In the Training Tab, learn Siege Basics

Reward: 1250 Gold

Play 2 Training Onslaught and Team Deathmatch

In the Training Tab, learn additional modes

Reward: 1250 Gold

Reach Level 5 (or equivalent XP)

Play Training Matches & Learn Champions

Reward: 1 Free Champion Token

Make a Loadout

Create a Card loadout

Reward: 50 Crystals

Reach Level 20 (or equivalent XP)

Unlock Ranked

Reward: 1 Free Champion Token

These quests will be available for all players, not just new players, starting in the Feudal Fables update! For those above Level 5 & 20, those quests will instead ask you to earn the amount of XP those levels take a new player. This basically means we’ve given every player a way to earn 2 free Champions, and all new players have a quick path to earning whichever Champions they enjoy most after experimenting in the Shooting Range & Training matches. We also are making the following Champion price reductions to make expanding your Champion collection more approachable:

30,000 Gold/200 Crystals down to 15,000 Gold/100 Crystals

Sha Lin

Tyra

Torvald

Inara

Willo

Zhin

Lian

60,000 Gold/300 Crystals down to 30,000 Gold/200 Crystals

Moji

Koga

Dredge

Imani

Atlas

Io

Ranked Requirements

After watching the launch of Season 7 & hearing feedback from players, we’ve decided to also make a change to Ranked requirements alongside improvements to the player onboarding experience. Starting in Feudal Fables, players will need to be account level 20 to enter Ranked. While that may not sound like a significant increase from level 15, the XP between 15 and 20 is an additional 75% of what it takes to get from 1 to 15. That means players will have to play significantly more to enter Ranked and will still be required to hit the Champion ownership requirement. We’re looking forward to continuing to watch the queue as we continue Split 1 through Feudal Fables & Split 2 will arrive in the following update!

New Limited Time Modes

Truly Talented | May 24th - 27th

Explore a whole new selection of Talents from the games' past as well as some never released before! This LTM puts players in Siege with a limited cast of older Champions who have access to removed/broken/not even finished Talents at their disposal. From Firing Line Khan to Cursed Revolved Androxus, there are many infamous builds returning exclusively in this mode so check it out while it’s around!

Caut Lacking | May 31st - June 1st

Anti-Healing is a mechanic in the video game Paladins…but in this LTM, not how you've come to know it. All Champions have 35% Anti-Healing applied to them throughout the match passively and Rejuvenate is completely off limits. Instead of having players theorize what the game would be like or not, we decided to let you have a glimpse into this alternative reality.

Balance

Items

Armor Plating

Increased price per tier from 275 ➡️ 300

Lethality

Increased duration of effect from 3.5s ➡️ 5s

Sentinel

Reduced price per tier from 225 ➡️ 200

The Item Shop since Season 7 has been getting closer to a state we’re happy with, however we still feel the pacing of matches has been a bit slower in the middlegame than we’d like. Armor Plating is a strong Item, but rather than make it Haven’s weaker cousin we’d rather keep it distinct and make it costly like another impactful Item Chronos. This should help matches have a bit more push and pull between objectives and pressure those who want to live a tanky fantasy to invest more. Alongside that, Sentinel is a bit too pricey for players to feel comfortable picking it up for only 1 of its 2 effects, so now it’s equal to Unbound and those who benefit from both are getting a bargain. Lethality is also the only Item on a different Elim timer, which makes its synergy lower and unnecessarily limits its fun, so it is being brough up to 5 seconds of speed!

Support Balance Pass

This update alongside Moji, we wanted to tackle a common discussion point among the community: Support Identity and Healing. Supports have always been one of the most variable classes in Paladins, mainly due to the fact that they entered the game at a later stage & healing is a powerful effect when combined with coordination and build crafting. We’ve tried a lot of solutions over the years, from passive Anti-Healing to Support Keywords, each with their own lessons. In this balance pass, our goal was to preserve everything players enjoy about Supports currently, while refining them to feel more distinct and in general heal slightly less than they have the past year. This shouldn’t significantly change the TTK or general loop for most Champions, however some Supports saw more extensive changes to help the entire class feel aligned in strength.

Corvus

Officer’s Pistol

Damage increased from 74 ➡️ 75

Fire rate decreased from .07 ➡️ .075

Corvus has always been a very powerful pocket as well as defensive duelist. His Pistol can deal some of the highest DPS in class if wielded properly, however he also is not as sturdy as other options. We slightly shifted his weapon to deal more damage at a slightly slower rate, leaving it feeling nearly identical but averaging his output a bit. After PTS, we’ve decided to keep his healing value the same and see how he shakes out in correlation with the other Supports.

Furia

Pyre Blade

Damage increased from 315 ➡️ 330

Wings of Wrath

Damage per orb increased from 200 ➡️ 250

Furia has seen a lot of changes over the past 2 years, with that in mind we aimed to not shift her too much compared to others in the class, however her damage output is being restored to her values prior to Keywords. Wings of Wrath has also often had its damage output ignored, so we’re giving it a bump in lethality to encourage aggressive usage. With these changes, Furia should remain a strong hybrid healer option that relies on acting in specific moments to help swing fights.

Grohk

Lightning Staff

Damage increased from 65 ➡️ 70

Healing Totem

Healing decreased from 380 ➡️ 325

Grohk’s totem change surged him to the upper bounds of what Supports could output in healing, and while we feel his Totems should stay potent, we want to tune him down alongside others to keep his identity as a deployable-focused Champion with Talents allowing for pocket and core healing options. His damage is also being brought up to its pre-Keywords state, allowing him to still hold his own when caught in fights & Maelstrom meant to only push him over the top of certain breakpoints.

Grover

Rampant Blooming

Removed Curative

Increased initial heal from 300 ➡️ 350

Ferocity

Removed Surgery

Deep Roots

Removed Remedy

Throwing Axe

Damage increased from 350 ➡️ 370

Max damage over distance increased from 700 ➡️ 740

Crippling Throw

Damage increased from 425 ➡️ 450

Blossom

Passive healing reduced from 75 ➡️ 70

Activated burst healing reduced from 600 ➡️ 500

Activated healing over time increased from 285 ➡️ 350

Whirlwind

Initial cost on activation increased from 40 ➡️ 50%

Grover has seen himself grow beyond his aggressive hybrid roots to a stint as the go-to core healer for a lot of compositions, and while we feel that playstyle should be an option, it has proven very potent. Alongside the removal of his Keywords, we’re adjusting Blossom further down to push Grover to not rely as much on the passive healing & instead look for the best moments to burst his allies. His Ultimate has also been strong in the hands of skillful players, consuming portions while holding onto charge for multiple small bursts throughout the match. We want to reward this aspect of his kit but expect players to do so in the most optimal moments, so we’re raising the cost on initial activation. His Axe is also seeing a buff to its base damage, which scales quite nicely over distance to give him strong zoning. After PTS, we’re toning down his Rampant Blooming buff to give his other Talents some more room and will keep our eyes on him in case he swings too far the other direction.

Io

Light Bow

Damage increased from 400 ➡️ 425

Moonlight

Decreased healing per tick from 150 ➡️ 135

Guardian Spirit

First & second hit damage increased from 180 ➡️ 200

Stun cooldown decreased from 18s ➡️ 15s

Begone

Damage on collision increased from 800 ➡️ 1000

Io is experiencing one of her strongest moments since her Dog Cap era, and while we want Luna to feel like an integral part of her kit, the combination of her healing output with Moonlight has led Io astray from her hybrid background. We’re bringing Moonlight back down to compensate for Luna’s healing being base kit and have given both Moonlight Bow and Guardian Spirit damage buffs. More than ever before, Io’s game plan should be to place Luna down and support her as she both dishes out damage and heals her allies. Begone has also had some underwhelming moments whenever not used to toss players off ledges, so we’re giving it some more oomph on impact to let Io use it more aggressively.

Jenos

Astral Cycle

Original effect integrated into base kit at Level 2.5.

New effect: When applying an Astral Mark, grant the target 4|4% Movement Speed for 6s

Retrograde

Original effect integrated into base kit at Level 2.5

New effect: When applying an Astral Mark, grant the target a 40|40 Shield for 4s

Binary Star

Damage increased from 360 ➡️ 380

Astral Mark

Cooldown decreased from 7s ➡️ 6s

Duration increased from 11s ➡️ 12s

Void Grip

Now deals 100 damage on cast

Damage over time reduced from 360 ➡️ 300

Jenos has been struggling to keep up with his other Supports in both healing output and utility, mainly due to his reliance on Cards. We are flipping the astral script on him by putting Astral Cycle and Retrograde into base kit as midpoint buffs to his Astral Mark, giving some breathing room in how he manages his team and their mark status. These cards instead will now offer Jenos new utility in Shields and Movement Speed to allies on initial cast, meaning Jenos can choose either bounce Marks across his team for optimal healing, or focus a single ally to consistently provide impactful pocketing. Void Grip has often been frustrating for players caught without an escape, but those with one basically go unaffected by the ability. To encourage Jenos to grip whoever he wants to, we’re shifting some of the damage into the initial grab so even the slipperiest of foes have a downside. Finally, Binary Star has long gone feeling weak compared to other damage boost Talents in the Support class, but no longer as it is seeing its damage brought back up to be a DPS increase.

Lillith

Health

Base HP reduced from 750 ➡️ 500

Blood

Lillith now gains 750 Blood anytime a Blood Hexed ally gets an Elimination.

Blood Hex Blood Regeneration

Hexing enemies regenerates Blood at 20, scaling by 10, cap of 210 every .5s (previously 12, scaling by 2, cap of 92 every .25s)

Hexing allies regenerates Blood at 60, scaling by 10, cap of 250 every .5s (previously 55, scaling by 12, cap of 295 every .5s)

Heart of Crimson

Increased damage from 625 ➡️ 650

Blood Hex

Decreased healing scaling from 25 per tick ➡️ 20 per tick.

Swarm

Blood cost now scales based on charge from 350 at base to 650 at max charge.

Reduced Stage 1 Swarm from 75 healing | 55 damage ➡️ 60 | 50

Reduced Stage 2 Swarm from 105 | 105 ➡️ 90 | 70

Reduced Stage 3 Swarm from 160 | 125 ➡️ 150 | 110

Death Wings

Blood cost reduced from 350 ➡️ 280

Blood Canon

Reworked to “Increase your Blood Health by 50|50.”

Enriched Blood

Reworked to “Increase the duration of Swarm by .2|.2s.”

Overflowing Delights

Removed penalty to Swarm cost on Card, now reads “Increase the Radius of Swarm by 3|3%.”

Symbiotic Relationship

Reworked to “Allies gain 4|4% Movement Speed while within your Swarm.”

Cursed Accord

Reworked to “Decrease the Blood cost of your abilities by 35%, but increase Swarm and Death Wing's cooldowns by 1s.”

Lillith is by far one of, if not the most, complex Champions in Paladins. This is both what makes her fascinating to master, but frustrating to fight when she will not die and can seemingly place infinite Swarms. Her Blood System has flaws for both herself and enemies that didn’t make sense compared to her peers, so we’re revising it to feel a lot more approachable yet still unique. Her Health values are coming down, so while she’s still top of class in HP she’ll be asked to be careful about casting more often. Blood Hex’s damage and Blood regeneration have both been slightly adjusted, making them more consistent and intuitive while still incentivizing allied casting. Death Wings is now cheaper but stays proportionally similar as to before, while Swarm is seeing significant changes. Her charge meter will now cost her more Blood as she charges it, and the overall effectiveness has been brought down to encourage her to either focus on weak but plentiful placements or large impactful ones. Her Cards were also a source of wild variance and complication for her that while interesting, led to too many balance states for players to account for. We’ve reworked various cards to normalize her healing and damage output on Swarm, while offering new effects to augment them instead that will feel right at home for Support players. After PTS, we are preserving Wings of Terror and have rolled back part of Cursed Accord but decided to drop her changes to output but instead make her wait a bit longer on her casts.

Mal’Damba

Spitting Cobra

Damage increased from 400 ➡️ 425

Mending Spirits

Healing increment slowed from .125 ➡️ .16

Heal length increased from 2s ➡️ 3s

Cooldown decreased from 3s ➡️ 2.5s

With our previous changes to Mal’Damba, we sought to make him a bit closer to his contemporaries in ability to sustain teammates while preserving his unique balance of healing versus utility. We heard feedback from those who miss the ability to stack his spirits more actively, so we’re partially moving him back to the slower ticks over time but lowering his cooldown so he can stay just as active while still getting to stack his effects.

Pip

Mega Potion

Removed Remedy

Catalyst

Removed Surgery

Increased % bonus on damage after Flask from 35% ➡️ 40%

Combat Medic

Removed Curative

We removed his Keywords. Oh…suppose we should write more than that! Pip has always been in a pretty stable spot, sporting build diversity on all 3 Talents and never falling too far behind of the pack. When approaching this pass, we waivered on whether he need changes but after PTS we heard Catalyst was in need of help. We’re giving it a bit of a bump to keep up with other Damage Talents across the class and will keep our eyes on him for future buffs if needed as he navigates his way through the meta without Keywords.

Rei

Chain Heal

Healing per bounce decreased from 600 base |780 for a linked ally ➡️ 550|715

Extension

Reworked to “Chain Heal has 2 charges, but its cooldown is increased by 2 seconds.”

Rei’s goal has always been a nice mixture of light team healing and pocketed buff effects, so while we are adjusting her healing similar to others in the class, our main focus is on enabling her expression through Talents and Cards. Extension is getting a rework that makes it a proper healing uptime Talent but after PTS we swapped the penalty to directly impact her uptime and ask her to think how she utilizes them.

Seris

Rend Soul

Damage per stack increased from 90 ➡️ 100

Agony

Description updated to “For each stack of Soul Orb detonated by Rend Soul, Restore Soul heals an additional 5% True Healing (excluding Healing disable effects) up to 25% for 10s.”

Convergence

Damage increased from 10 (unlisted) ➡️ 200

Seris’s foresight may have seen this coming, but we felt it time to address her lackluster performance at higher levels. Rend Soul is a potent ability that has a lot of customization giving strength, but we wanted to make those stacks hurt a bit more when detonated. Convergence has always had a little tap of damage on the pull, but now it’ll instead deal enough to offer some interesting breakpoints in burst options. As we explored the Support class, we discovered Agony is actually functioning very differently than we expected. Instead of adjusting it to the listed effect, we feel the actual behavior is more interesting and viable than the prior description, so we are instead updating the description to guide players better.

Ying

Life Exchange

Healing decreased from 800 ➡️ 700

Ying has settled a bit down since her brief time with Anti-Heal immunity, but we wanted to still push her to be a bit more aggressive. Life Exchange is how many players utilize her in a single-healer composition but also was providing a little too much value for such high uptime. We want to watch how she performs across her Talents and gauge her identity moving forward as both a core healing option as well as her more aggressive playstyles, while keeping her new focus as an Ult centric Support. After PTS, we decided to hold off on her damage and healing changes to ensure they are the right direction to take her after all the other class shifts.

Champions

Saati

Pips

Saati now also generates 1 Pip for every 3 successful Hand Cannon shots.

Passive Pip generation decreased from 2.65s ➡️ 3s.

Old fire rate increase integrated into base kit regardless of Pips.

Hand Cannon

Firerate increased from .55s ➡️ .5s

Effective range increased from 80 ➡️ 90 units.

Max range increased from 190 ➡️ 225

Ricochet

Now costs 3 Pips

Blast Back

Now costs 5 Pips

Spare Change

Replaces Heads or Tails, new Default Talent

Effect: Ricochet costs 2 Pips & generates 1 Pip for every 4 hits off of Ricochet.

Improvised

Now is Saati’s Level 2 Talent

Window of Opportunity

Now is Saati’s Level 8 Talent

Our resident trickshot has had a tumultuous history with her Talents and pip economy. She’s bounced between being a fun spam queen to an infuriatingly experience lacking any autonomy in how she maintains uptime on her abilites. This is only compounded by the fact that she isn’t allowed the holy grail that is Chronos, making her pips feel less like a boon and more like a curse. We wanted to take a look at her pip system similar to how we did for Lillith’s Blood above, and have made adjustments to make her feel more active and purposeful with how she hits her next claim to fame. Pips now regenerate whenever Saati hits an opponent, their shields, or her Ricochet - meaning she should weave it into her normal gameplay to increase her access to other abilities. Costs for Ricochet and Blast Back have gone up to accommodate the new economy, as well as her passive regeneration slowed to emphasize this new mechanic. As a part of this, Heads or Tails has struggled to find a healthy identity so we wanted to make a Ricochet Talent more focused on rapid uptime of abilities as opposed to overtly buffing the coin.

Skye

Smoke and Dagger

Reduced healing from 150 ➡️ 100

Skye has swung a lot up and down after the Illuminate changes earlier this year, but we feel she’s close to a healthy spot now. Smoke and Dagger is an outlier after its buffs, however, as it allows certain compositions far too many opportunities to sustain themselves even when their Support falls. We’re reverting this healing buff to curb this and ask her to invest more in Cards if she wants to cover her team as best she can.

Omen

Fixed an issue where Aphotic Reaver’s range was lower than the intended values

90 ➡️ 100 effective range

250 ➡️ 300 max range

Aphotic Reaver

Damage per pellet now functions similar to other spread Champions <=50% of pellets hit deals 50% damage 50% of pellets hit deal 100% damage

Damage reduced from 500 ➡️ 450

Gravity Vice

Now applies a .3s Cripple on initial lift This helps prevent lockout scenarios



Umbral Lance

Bonus accuracy increased from 50% ➡️ 70%

Removed added fire rate penalty

Omen has been sulking in the Abyss for a while since we took away all his fun (imbalanced) toys, but we don’t want to see him suffer any longer. We’ve updated his Aphotic Reaver to function much closer to other shotgun-based Champions, with his damage scaling based on number of pellets hit being half or full. We also discovered his range values were slightly smaller than intended and have adjusted them to match what was conveyed in-game. Umbral Lance also now returns a bit closer to its former glory now that his base weapon is more consistent. He wouldn’t let Jenos get buffs without his own, it’s not about hi-.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue where Expend Ammo challenges within Trials of the Realm were not properly completing. We've also reduced the amount of Ammo needed to complete these across the board. 500,000 Ammo ➡️ 100,000 Ammo 100,000 Ammo ➡️ 20,000 Ammo 15,000 Ammo ➡️ 5,000 Ammo



Champions

Bomb King

Fixed an issue where Detonate was available to be fired even with no Sticky Bombs active.

