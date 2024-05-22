- Add some dog tag comments
- Bug where the association between rescue success rate and character skills is not effective
- Figure 5: Due to inaccurate collisions, players are crossing walls and AI is crossing walls
- There are bugs in the characteristics and insight functions of the characters
- Stuck problem in Figures 3 and 2
- Unable to deliver the flint task
- Optimize the issue of inaccurate drop positions for bosses and monsters
During battles, you can use the shortcut key N to open missions and view them
- Unable to search for sea cucumbers
- Some logical error issues in the backpack system
- Optimize sea cucumber drop
- Stuck transmission door issue
- Figure 5 Air Wall Bug
- Fix the error of m1911 adapting bullets.
锚点：封锁区 - Anchors:Blockade Zone update for 22 May 2024
5.22 Update patches
