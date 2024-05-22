 Skip to content

锚点：封锁区 - Anchors:Blockade Zone update for 22 May 2024

5.22 Update patches

5.22 Update patches

Last edited 22 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add some dog tag comments
  2. Bug where the association between rescue success rate and character skills is not effective
  3. Figure 5: Due to inaccurate collisions, players are crossing walls and AI is crossing walls
  4. There are bugs in the characteristics and insight functions of the characters
  5. Stuck problem in Figures 3 and 2
  6. Unable to deliver the flint task
  7. Optimize the issue of inaccurate drop positions for bosses and monsters
    During battles, you can use the shortcut key N to open missions and view them
  8. Unable to search for sea cucumbers
  9. Some logical error issues in the backpack system
  10. Optimize sea cucumber drop
  11. Stuck transmission door issue
  12. Figure 5 Air Wall Bug
  13. Fix the error of m1911 adapting bullets.

