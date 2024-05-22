 Skip to content

恐怖の宴 〜美女達に狩られて逝く夜〜 update for 22 May 2024

Revised for more user friendly

Share · View all patches · Build 14453828 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the new version, the design is more user-friendly.
Please give it a try.

AI-related

Shortened enemy search range
Increased stun time when hit
Extended time to stand up after escaping a knockdown
Significantly reduced chase speed
Removed the scissors from Nao
Changed Vivi's flight motion ← Added

Stage

For stages 1 to 3, a ▼ icon will be displayed at the timing when the flag is set in places where guidance can be added
Display Topic in the same way as above
Renovated the underground laboratory in Stage 2
Placed several light orbs
Made the places where the hands are placed a little brighter

System

Brightness adjustment
Japanese and English selection feature
Complete overhaul of sound effects (SE)

