Revised for more user friendly

AI-related

Shortened enemy search range

Increased stun time when hit

Extended time to stand up after escaping a knockdown

Significantly reduced chase speed

Removed the scissors from Nao

Changed Vivi's flight motion ← Added

Stage

For stages 1 to 3, a ▼ icon will be displayed at the timing when the flag is set in places where guidance can be added

Display Topic in the same way as above

Renovated the underground laboratory in Stage 2

Placed several light orbs

Made the places where the hands are placed a little brighter

System

Brightness adjustment

Japanese and English selection feature

Complete overhaul of sound effects (SE)