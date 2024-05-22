Revised for more user friendly

In the new version, the design is more user-friendly.
Please give it a try.
AI-related
Shortened enemy search range
Increased stun time when hit
Extended time to stand up after escaping a knockdown
Significantly reduced chase speed
Removed the scissors from Nao
Changed Vivi's flight motion ← Added
Stage
For stages 1 to 3, a ▼ icon will be displayed at the timing when the flag is set in places where guidance can be added
Display Topic in the same way as above
Renovated the underground laboratory in Stage 2
Placed several light orbs
Made the places where the hands are placed a little brighter
System
Brightness adjustment
Japanese and English selection feature
Complete overhaul of sound effects (SE)