 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SCUM update for 22 May 2024

SCUM - Hotfix 0.9.536.86452

Share · View all patches · Build 14453816 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 14:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey hey all! Might as well call us MJ of hotfixes because we got 6 of em at this point. Check it out!

  • Fixed the issue where magazine would be destroyed during reload animation causing a game crash.
  • Fixed the issue where fortifications would sometimes cause a crash.
  • Fixed the issue where #VisualizeVehicleTrajectory command could cause a crash.
  • Fixed the issue where database would show errors regarding chest acquisition.
  • Fixed the issue where throwing grenades in events could cause a client crash.
  • Potential fix for the super loud nocturnal wildlife SFX.
  • Fixed the issue where abandoned bunker armory lockers would not properly reset loot.

  • Tweaked vehicle storage collision, giving them more wiggle room to fit in garages.
  • Objects that are not affected by gravity can now be spawned with #spawnitem command +/-10m in regards of ground level.
  • Key cards no longer spawn in abandoned bunker armory lockers.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit SCUM Content Depot 513711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link