SCUM - Hotfix 0.9.536.86452

Hey hey all! Might as well call us MJ of hotfixes because we got 6 of em at this point. Check it out!
- Fixed the issue where magazine would be destroyed during reload animation causing a game crash.
- Fixed the issue where fortifications would sometimes cause a crash.
- Fixed the issue where #VisualizeVehicleTrajectory command could cause a crash.
- Fixed the issue where database would show errors regarding chest acquisition.
- Fixed the issue where throwing grenades in events could cause a client crash.
- Potential fix for the super loud nocturnal wildlife SFX.
- Fixed the issue where abandoned bunker armory lockers would not properly reset loot.
- Tweaked vehicle storage collision, giving them more wiggle room to fit in garages.
- Objects that are not affected by gravity can now be spawned with #spawnitem command +/-10m in regards of ground level.
- Key cards no longer spawn in abandoned bunker armory lockers.
Changed files in this update