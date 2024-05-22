Bugfix update v1.03

Yesterday I realized that one of the video tutorials, covering adding payloads to cubes, was missing, so today's update fixes that along with a few other things:
- Rest In Panels now has a proper explanation of how the Payload Adder works.
- Some of the video tutorials were missing from the list in the Help menu, they're now available (including the new Payload Adder one).
- Personal Best data is now saved correctly for Steam Workshop puzzles. The Steam friends data and histograms were always correct, but the "Best" readout next to the histograms will now be correct as well. You'll need to rerun solutions to get your actual best scores saved.
- It's no longer possible to get locked out of using the mouse wheel to zoom by closing the Undo History by clicking the X button or opening the Esc menu.
- It's now possible save a puzzle in the Editor if it has a Panel Adder in it.
- You'll no longer see tooltips from UI beneath the story playback screen when it's open.
- The Flip Cube Net button on cube visualizations now has a tooltip.
Changed files in this update