Robot Trivia Funtime update for 22 May 2024

Patch Notes [22 May 2024]

22 May 2024

This is a minor update that mainly addresses UI changes.

  • Updates to intro UI (ongoing)
  • Fixed glitch that caused editor to move off screen after exporting
  • Fixed cleanup process on hard exit
  • Various changes to menu UI

