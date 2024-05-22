 Skip to content

The Unnamed Game Playtest update for 22 May 2024

2024/05/22 Update Patch v0.16.1.3

2024/05/22 Update Patch v0.16.1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update has been released.

Changes are as follow:

  • The Samurai boss does not cast the defensive skill "Channelling" anymore if more than one player stands within its aggro radius.

Thank you for your interest in The Unnamed Game!

