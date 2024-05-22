2024/05/22 Update Patch v0.16.1.3

An update has been released.
Changes are as follow:
- The Samurai boss does not cast the defensive skill "Channelling" anymore if more than one player stands within its aggro radius.
Thank you for your interest in The Unnamed Game!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
An update has been released.
Changes are as follow:
Thank you for your interest in The Unnamed Game!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update