05-22 patch-notes

Adjustments
Optimize the UI display of the Tower of conviction
Materials dropped by elements can no longer be smelted
Cube
Purple equipment with affix + elemental core x1 + 5 purple recast = purple affixes must be produced
Battle
Hunter increases talent - magic weapon power(50 strength)
Hunter's Falcon Bracers mastery 4 effectiveness increased by 4%
The damage calculation mechanism of the slow hammer is optimized (the damage is slightly increased)
Corruption Xanadu
For EU and US servers, the power of entering Corruption is adjusted to 950 (originally 980)
Optimize the guaranteed drop of boss
Optimize the bullet range of some bosses
