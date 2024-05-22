 Skip to content

Xanadu Land update for 22 May 2024

05-22 patch-notes

Last edited 22 May 2024 – 11:09:24 UTC

UTC time 09:00-10:00

Adjustments
Optimize the UI display of the Tower of conviction
Materials dropped by elements can no longer be smelted

Cube
Purple equipment with affix + elemental core x1 + 5 purple recast = purple affixes must be produced

Battle
Hunter increases talent - magic weapon power(50 strength)
Hunter's Falcon Bracers mastery 4 effectiveness increased by 4%
The damage calculation mechanism of the slow hammer is optimized (the damage is slightly increased)

Corruption Xanadu
For EU and US servers, the power of entering Corruption is adjusted to 950 (originally 980)
Optimize the guaranteed drop of boss
Optimize the bullet range of some bosses

