05-22 patch-notes

22 May 2024 – 11:09:24 UTC

UTC time 09:00-10:00

Adjustments

Optimize the UI display of the Tower of conviction

Materials dropped by elements can no longer be smelted

Cube

Purple equipment with affix + elemental core x1 + 5 purple recast = purple affixes must be produced

Battle

Hunter increases talent - magic weapon power(50 strength)

Hunter's Falcon Bracers mastery 4 effectiveness increased by 4%

The damage calculation mechanism of the slow hammer is optimized (the damage is slightly increased)

Corruption Xanadu

For EU and US servers, the power of entering Corruption is adjusted to 950 (originally 980)

Optimize the guaranteed drop of boss

Optimize the bullet range of some bosses