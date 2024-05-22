Hot Fixes v0.1431

v. 0.1431 Patch: Hot Fixes

- Soul rewards calculation was fixed and now the player should get the correct amount of Souls upon finishing a game. - Fixed a bug that caused the targeting arrow to linger after finishing a fight. - Fixed a bug in which health relics were duplicating their effects upon loading a game. - Fixed a bug with the Pestilent Claw relic that crashed the game. - Fixed a bug that was causing Critical Insight to target the Huntress instead of the enemies. - Potentially fixed a bug that made all relic disappear at the beginning of a camp. - Potentially fixed a bug that caused all soul upgrades to reset. - Font was changed to make cards easier to read. - Fixed typos. - Last will now display the proper art. - The upgraded version of Thornmail now costs 0 AP instead of 1 AP.```