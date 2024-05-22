Hot Fixes v0.1431

v. 0.1431 Patch: Hot Fixes
- Soul rewards calculation was fixed and now the player should get the correct amount of Souls upon finishing a game.
- Fixed a bug that caused the targeting arrow to linger after finishing a fight.
- Fixed a bug in which health relics were duplicating their effects upon loading a game.
- Fixed a bug with the Pestilent Claw relic that crashed the game.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Critical Insight to target the Huntress instead of the enemies.
- Potentially fixed a bug that made all relic disappear at the beginning of a camp.
- Potentially fixed a bug that caused all soul upgrades to reset.
- Font was changed to make cards easier to read.
- Fixed typos.
- Last will now display the proper art.
- The upgraded version of Thornmail now costs 0 AP instead of 1 AP.```
