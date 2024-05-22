 Skip to content

Shogun Curse update for 22 May 2024

Hot Fixes v0.1431

Share · View all patches · Build 14453466 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 11:09:31 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v. 0.1431 Patch: Hot Fixes


- Soul rewards calculation was fixed and now the player should get the correct amount of Souls upon finishing a game.  
- Fixed a bug that caused the targeting arrow to linger after finishing a fight.  
- Fixed a bug in which health relics were duplicating their effects upon loading a game.  
- Fixed a bug with the Pestilent Claw relic that crashed the game.  
- Fixed a bug that was causing Critical Insight to target the Huntress instead of the enemies.  
- Potentially fixed a bug that made all relic disappear at the beginning of a camp.  
- Potentially fixed a bug that caused all soul upgrades to reset.  
- Font was changed to make cards easier to read.  
- Fixed typos.  
- Last will now display the proper art.  
- The upgraded version of Thornmail now costs 0 AP instead of 1 AP.```

