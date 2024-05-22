 Skip to content

Fabledom update for 22 May 2024

🤴 Patch 1.03 👸

Share · View all patches · Build 14453366 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Community,

The patch 1.03 is now live! Check out the changelog below:

Fixes

  • Fixed marketplace and dancing stage not having flaglines and winter lights; added flag connection points.
  • Fixed bank not having flaglines.
  • Enhanced flagline generation and added connections to the mall, café, embassy, bank, and clock tower.
  • Added flaglines to grand theatre, hospital, palace wall tower, messenger's guild, stone gate, bakery, inn, horizontal gate, and diagonal gate.
  • Fixed issue where destroying buildings wouldn't destroy flaglines.
  • Flaglines now spawn over longer distances (2 tiles).
  • Added birds to messenger's guild and musical notes to musical garden.
  • Fixed messenger's guild not having decoration and windows.
  • Fixed hospital and messenger's guild not tinting on hover.
  • Fixed hanging cloth not moving on hospital.
  • Fixed maiden's fountain not tinting on hover (water) and its particle system not stopping on pause.
  • Fixed mall placement arrows.
  • Updated and improved embassy and hospital decorations.
  • Fixed water not receiving shadows.
  • Fixed bob encounter trunk not affected by cloud shadows.
  • Fixed horizontal palace gate not having windows material.
  • Fixed grass respawning on stone gate and wood gate.
  • Fixed Ferris wheel appearing pure white during winter.
  • Fixed harvest guild not being covered in snow during winter.
  • Added decoration to windmill and forester.
  • Fixed bread dough in bakery using wrong material.
  • Fixed issue where relocating buildings didn't destroy or respawn flaglines.
  • Fixed low-quality/black forester nets not visible from inside.
  • Fixed butterflies and town well particle systems not stopping on pause.
  • Harvest guild can now be upgraded using crops and tulips.
  • Build bar now closes with ESC.
  • Fixed UI issues with quests.
  • Territory button now appears during the tutorial upon reaching a small village.
  • Inhabitant overview now highlights workplaces with no workers in red text.
  • Fixed issue where autosave would save the building currently being placed.
  • Fixed issue where carousel UI would show wrong information.
  • Palace can no longer be destroyed with the mass destroy tool.
  • Fixed issue where mission rewards for new fablings weren't shown.
  • After reaching a small town, commoners can still be accepted even if population decreases.
  • Fixed issue where missions couldn't be started with just one swordsman.
  • Fixed mission nobility rewards not displaying everywhere.
  • Fixed several localization issues.
  • All ministry buffs now show current bonus values.
  • Fixed Ferris wheel and some building parts showing as constructed before completion.
  • Fixed prismatic liquid parts would be visible before construction completes and not using the correct construction poles mesh
  • Fixed cliffs appearing red.
  • Cobblestone roads now connect to terracotta ones, and vice versa.
  • Fixed fog shader noise axis.
  • Added support for smoke color changes during seasons.
  • Added smoke to bakery, embassy, bank, and hospital.
  • Fixed smoke on town houses.
  • Fixed issue where soldiers would resurrect underneath the map; soldiers lost due to this in previous saves should be restored.
  • Fixed issue where missions couldn't be started with only a hero.
  • Fixed issue where Arena of Trials could load as incomplete.
  • Fixed issue where the camera couldn't zoom in fully at random times.
  • Fixed issue where group units didn't die when they should.
  • Fixed issue where units could be attacked while on missions in specific scenarios.
  • Fixed issue with Giovanni's third date events.
  • Fixed issue with upgrading wooden gates.
  • Fixed issue with trolls not loading properly.
  • Saves prior to 1.0 can now court Farrah and Sir Payne.
  • Eric Jr. can no longer spawn (until his issue is fixed).
  • Mystic mine now behaves as intended when closing/opening.

Optimizations

  • Fixed potential flaglines mesh leak.
  • Optimized particle systems handling during pause.

Balancing

  • Increased marketplace storage capacity and reduced upkeep requirements.

Thank you for your support!

