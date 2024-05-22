Share · View all patches · Build 14453366 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Hi Community,

The patch 1.03 is now live! Check out the changelog below:

Fixes

Fixed marketplace and dancing stage not having flaglines and winter lights; added flag connection points.

Fixed bank not having flaglines.

Enhanced flagline generation and added connections to the mall, café, embassy, bank, and clock tower.

Added flaglines to grand theatre, hospital, palace wall tower, messenger's guild, stone gate, bakery, inn, horizontal gate, and diagonal gate.

Fixed issue where destroying buildings wouldn't destroy flaglines.

Flaglines now spawn over longer distances (2 tiles).

Added birds to messenger's guild and musical notes to musical garden.

Fixed messenger's guild not having decoration and windows.

Fixed hospital and messenger's guild not tinting on hover.

Fixed hanging cloth not moving on hospital.

Fixed maiden's fountain not tinting on hover (water) and its particle system not stopping on pause.

Fixed mall placement arrows.

Updated and improved embassy and hospital decorations.

Fixed water not receiving shadows.

Fixed bob encounter trunk not affected by cloud shadows.

Fixed horizontal palace gate not having windows material.

Fixed grass respawning on stone gate and wood gate.

Fixed Ferris wheel appearing pure white during winter.

Fixed harvest guild not being covered in snow during winter.

Added decoration to windmill and forester.

Fixed bread dough in bakery using wrong material.

Fixed issue where relocating buildings didn't destroy or respawn flaglines.

Fixed low-quality/black forester nets not visible from inside.

Fixed butterflies and town well particle systems not stopping on pause.

Harvest guild can now be upgraded using crops and tulips.

Build bar now closes with ESC.

Fixed UI issues with quests.

Territory button now appears during the tutorial upon reaching a small village.

Inhabitant overview now highlights workplaces with no workers in red text.

Fixed issue where autosave would save the building currently being placed.

Fixed issue where carousel UI would show wrong information.

Palace can no longer be destroyed with the mass destroy tool.

Fixed issue where mission rewards for new fablings weren't shown.

After reaching a small town, commoners can still be accepted even if population decreases.

Fixed issue where missions couldn't be started with just one swordsman.

Fixed mission nobility rewards not displaying everywhere.

Fixed several localization issues.

All ministry buffs now show current bonus values.

Fixed Ferris wheel and some building parts showing as constructed before completion.

Fixed prismatic liquid parts would be visible before construction completes and not using the correct construction poles mesh

Fixed cliffs appearing red.

Cobblestone roads now connect to terracotta ones, and vice versa.

Fixed fog shader noise axis.

Added support for smoke color changes during seasons.

Added smoke to bakery, embassy, bank, and hospital.

Fixed smoke on town houses.

Fixed issue where soldiers would resurrect underneath the map; soldiers lost due to this in previous saves should be restored.

Fixed issue where missions couldn't be started with only a hero.

Fixed issue where Arena of Trials could load as incomplete.

Fixed issue where the camera couldn't zoom in fully at random times.

Fixed issue where group units didn't die when they should.

Fixed issue where units could be attacked while on missions in specific scenarios.

Fixed issue with Giovanni's third date events.

Fixed issue with upgrading wooden gates.

Fixed issue with trolls not loading properly.

Saves prior to 1.0 can now court Farrah and Sir Payne.

Eric Jr. can no longer spawn (until his issue is fixed).

Mystic mine now behaves as intended when closing/opening.

Optimizations

Fixed potential flaglines mesh leak.

Optimized particle systems handling during pause.

Balancing

Increased marketplace storage capacity and reduced upkeep requirements.

Thank you for your support!

