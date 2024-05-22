Hi Community,
The patch 1.03 is now live! Check out the changelog below:
Fixes
- Fixed marketplace and dancing stage not having flaglines and winter lights; added flag connection points.
- Fixed bank not having flaglines.
- Enhanced flagline generation and added connections to the mall, café, embassy, bank, and clock tower.
- Added flaglines to grand theatre, hospital, palace wall tower, messenger's guild, stone gate, bakery, inn, horizontal gate, and diagonal gate.
- Fixed issue where destroying buildings wouldn't destroy flaglines.
- Flaglines now spawn over longer distances (2 tiles).
- Added birds to messenger's guild and musical notes to musical garden.
- Fixed messenger's guild not having decoration and windows.
- Fixed hospital and messenger's guild not tinting on hover.
- Fixed hanging cloth not moving on hospital.
- Fixed maiden's fountain not tinting on hover (water) and its particle system not stopping on pause.
- Fixed mall placement arrows.
- Updated and improved embassy and hospital decorations.
- Fixed water not receiving shadows.
- Fixed bob encounter trunk not affected by cloud shadows.
- Fixed horizontal palace gate not having windows material.
- Fixed grass respawning on stone gate and wood gate.
- Fixed Ferris wheel appearing pure white during winter.
- Fixed harvest guild not being covered in snow during winter.
- Added decoration to windmill and forester.
- Fixed bread dough in bakery using wrong material.
- Fixed issue where relocating buildings didn't destroy or respawn flaglines.
- Fixed low-quality/black forester nets not visible from inside.
- Fixed butterflies and town well particle systems not stopping on pause.
- Harvest guild can now be upgraded using crops and tulips.
- Build bar now closes with ESC.
- Fixed UI issues with quests.
- Territory button now appears during the tutorial upon reaching a small village.
- Inhabitant overview now highlights workplaces with no workers in red text.
- Fixed issue where autosave would save the building currently being placed.
- Fixed issue where carousel UI would show wrong information.
- Palace can no longer be destroyed with the mass destroy tool.
- Fixed issue where mission rewards for new fablings weren't shown.
- After reaching a small town, commoners can still be accepted even if population decreases.
- Fixed issue where missions couldn't be started with just one swordsman.
- Fixed mission nobility rewards not displaying everywhere.
- Fixed several localization issues.
- All ministry buffs now show current bonus values.
- Fixed Ferris wheel and some building parts showing as constructed before completion.
- Fixed prismatic liquid parts would be visible before construction completes and not using the correct construction poles mesh
- Fixed cliffs appearing red.
- Cobblestone roads now connect to terracotta ones, and vice versa.
- Fixed fog shader noise axis.
- Added support for smoke color changes during seasons.
- Added smoke to bakery, embassy, bank, and hospital.
- Fixed smoke on town houses.
- Fixed issue where soldiers would resurrect underneath the map; soldiers lost due to this in previous saves should be restored.
- Fixed issue where missions couldn't be started with only a hero.
- Fixed issue where Arena of Trials could load as incomplete.
- Fixed issue where the camera couldn't zoom in fully at random times.
- Fixed issue where group units didn't die when they should.
- Fixed issue where units could be attacked while on missions in specific scenarios.
- Fixed issue with Giovanni's third date events.
- Fixed issue with upgrading wooden gates.
- Fixed issue with trolls not loading properly.
- Saves prior to 1.0 can now court Farrah and Sir Payne.
- Eric Jr. can no longer spawn (until his issue is fixed).
- Mystic mine now behaves as intended when closing/opening.
Optimizations
- Fixed potential flaglines mesh leak.
- Optimized particle systems handling during pause.
Balancing
- Increased marketplace storage capacity and reduced upkeep requirements.
Thank you for your support!
