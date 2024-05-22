 Skip to content

Power Network Tycoon update for 22 May 2024

Patch v0.6.006

Patch v0.6.006 · Build 14453160 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 11:46:09 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes the following changes:

  • Added Oil Pump Jacks to extract oil for use on your electrical network. They will appear at different locations on the map as oil is discovered. They won't pay the player for electricity used, but will give you oil.
  • EPR screen UI cleaned up slightly and "?" symbol most consistent coloring
  • Tilt shift blur added, with toggle and slider to adjust in the settings menu
  • Performance tweak in renderer
  • Doubled distance camera can zoom out


