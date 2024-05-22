Patch v0.6.006

This update includes the following changes:
- Added Oil Pump Jacks to extract oil for use on your electrical network. They will appear at different locations on the map as oil is discovered. They won't pay the player for electricity used, but will give you oil.
- EPR screen UI cleaned up slightly and "?" symbol most consistent coloring
- Tilt shift blur added, with toggle and slider to adjust in the settings menu
- Performance tweak in renderer
- Doubled distance camera can zoom out
