- Mods are now sorted by the number of up votes.
- Added two alternative stair types, custom modded stairs are now also supported.
- Added scrollbars to the building menu pop-up, if the items won't fit on the screen.
- Added ClaimTile effect for better support of custom starting structures in mods.
- Fixed particle effects in the ascii mode.
- Updated game credits.
KeeperRL update for 22 May 2024
KeeperRL v1.0 hotfix 17 is out
Patchnotes via Steam Community
