 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KeeperRL update for 22 May 2024

KeeperRL v1.0 hotfix 17 is out

Share · View all patches · Build 14453132 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Mods are now sorted by the number of up votes.
  • Added two alternative stair types, custom modded stairs are now also supported.
  • Added scrollbars to the building menu pop-up, if the items won't fit on the screen.
  • Added ClaimTile effect for better support of custom starting structures in mods.
  • Fixed particle effects in the ascii mode.
  • Updated game credits.

Changed files in this update

KeeperRL Content Depot 329971
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit KeeperRL Windows Depot 329972
  • Loading history…
macOS KeeperRL Mac Depot 329973
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit KeeperRL Depot Linux 64-bit Depot 329975
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit KeeperRL Windows 64-bit Depot 329976
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link