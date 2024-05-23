Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Patch 1 Release Notes

Hey everyone,

Thank you for playing Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on PC. We've been thrilled to see so many of you dive into the tale of Jin Sakai and really appreciate the outpouring of both positive and constructive feedback that we have received so far!

This first update contains various changes to improve stability and fixes a couple of visual bugs related to DLSS 3 Frame Generation and AMD FSR 3 upscaling.

The teams at Nixxes and Sucker Punch are working hard on more updates, to address other issues that have been raised by the community, and further improve stability on specific hardware configurations and in Legends multiplayer mode. Meanwhile, we continue to actively monitor player feedback and crash reports.

Release Notes v1053.0.0522.1042

Stability improvements.

Fixed visual bugs that could show while transitioning from cut-scenes to gameplay with NVIDIA DLSS 3 Frame Generation Enabled.

Fixed visual that could show when combining AMD FSR 3 upscaling with Dynamic Resolution Scaling.