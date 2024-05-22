Patch 1.2.5.0

Hello pixel editors!
We have a small patch for you with bug fixes:
- Added .psppalette extension support
- Fixed duplicate entries in palette browser bug
- Fixed crash related to duplicating palettes in explorer
Cheers and see you soon!
