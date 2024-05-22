 Skip to content

PixiEditor update for 22 May 2024

Patch 1.2.5.0

Patch 1.2.5.0 · Build 14452960 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 11:09:23 UTC

Hello pixel editors!

We have a small patch for you with bug fixes:

  • Added .psppalette extension support
  • Fixed duplicate entries in palette browser bug
  • Fixed crash related to duplicating palettes in explorer

Cheers and see you soon!

