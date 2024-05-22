 Skip to content

Monster Girl Invasion RPG update for 22 May 2024

V5a Hotfix

Build 14452720 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with animation getting stuck when Chen creates the portal
  • Fixed Chen's dialogue not being clear you should enter portal
  • Fixed minor quest log typos

