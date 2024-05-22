- Fixed issue with animation getting stuck when Chen creates the portal
- Fixed Chen's dialogue not being clear you should enter portal
- Fixed minor quest log typos
Monster Girl Invasion RPG update for 22 May 2024
V5a Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
