Early Access Hotfix v0.1.0.240

Hey Cozy Caravaners! We've got another batch of fixes and improvements. Big thanks to everyone who's been sharing feedback and helping us track down these pesky bugs! Don’t forget to join our Discord server to chat with us, report issues, or just show off cute pics of your character!

Here’s what’s new in this update:

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug which could cause a freeze if a player clicked on the caravan and brought up the map while the character is still walking towards the caravan. This was a tricky one to find!

Added an emergency feature: Press F11 to output a screenshot with debug info for players to send us in case of issues. It will be in the same folder as the Photo Mode images.

Updated the fonts to include the extended ASCII character set.

Improved the post-market screen to correctly show the amount of items sold.

Fixed Winston's gate being incorrectly fixed/closed when you need to herd bees.

Fixed a duplicate Hershey appearing when loading a save after finishing the Jimothy quest.

Fix hopscotch in some areas clipping through the floor.

Fix an unintentional upgrade requirement for the rolling pin. Recipes requiring the rolling pin are now craftable with the base cooking table.

Gameplay Improvements

Rigby now gives a tail wag and hearts when you give him a pet! You can do it once every day.

Initial rework of the quest helper system to give more sensible lines and avoid lines from locked areas.

Improved the Stew quest to allow players to follow up on clues even if not all clues have been found. If you're stuck part-way this one, chat to Ellie (the quest-giver in Hershey's Homestead) and it should update everything to the correct state.

Thanks for helping us make Cozy Caravan even better! If you run into any more issues or just want to hang out, hop on over to our Discord. Happy adventuring!