2.0.1 minor update

We made a minor update to the game.
The update primarily includes UI improvements and the addition of special effects and animations.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
We made a minor update to the game.
The update primarily includes UI improvements and the addition of special effects and animations.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update