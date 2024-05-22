《R2Beat：音速觉醒》5月22日新增歌曲公告

亲爱的《R2Beat：音速觉醒》玩家：

以下为本次维护新增经典中英文曲目，衷心感谢大家对我们的支持与关注！

新增曲目：

序号 歌名 作者 难度星

星星

1 Not Listening Now Maxser,JYH,Aspire Sound,ChaJo_Z 1.5

2 你是我必不可少的舒服 苏宇航 1.5

3 Kick Start My Heart Indie Elliott 2

4 你的双手 黄谧儿Mier,安得音乐AndMusic,闫东炜 2

5 Leaving U（feat. Synto） Nurture3&Onism 2

6 Cold Hard Glitch Billie Ray Fingers,Bruce Fingers,Kyle Sherard Moorman 2.5

7 Electric Louis Martin Jacques Roger Horhan,Quentin Marie Pierre Travade 2.5

8 Never No 徐鹤尼,安得音乐AndMusic 2.5

9 She's Got It All Tyrion Black,Clive Duncan 2.5

10 Star Glow Sheryl Lucy Simpson,Julian Anthony Adrian Napolitano,Kyle Donald Mackenzie 2.5

11 We Rule the Pool Frank Abington 2.5

12 那从前 YARVlI,倪雯静iLY_N,落烨S-pray,Vultures Records,Shaw_Tyan 2.5

13 雪花慢慢飘落 姜京佐 2.5

14 Glitch Perfect Richard Charnock 3

15 No. 吴宇深 3

16 冲刺的意义 徐准捷,张岚,阮建宇,易舒磊,叶人诵,金锦超,饶铭欢,何昕妍,龚潇逸,郑惠元 3

17 荒诞喜剧 波粒二象性 3

18 Autism 闫东炜 3

19 Fanatical Romanticism(Crystalaura's Remix) L350iR&Raistar&Crystalaura&E.M Records电涡狂欢 3

20 FAT BOY 李一哲 3

21 Fragmented Memories L350iR&Hilarity Leap Records 3

22 Heart Belonging KOSHM&Aspire Sound 3

23 Hold You Tight Young 3

24 LOVE D.V.K RECORDS&NTRB 3

25 Morning 茶叶&马海昕 3

26 Ultraviolet Depus 3

27 Wish You the Best ilo&The Ninth Day Records 3

28 しぶき (Shibuki) Namiko&Ice Rabbit Record 3

29 司马懿-天朝元素project 闫东炜 3

30 夏の花 $ΔKΛΠAPASTΞ&Hilarity Leap Records 3

31 妖精与伯爵 闫东炜 3

32 Afterglow (2020) littlealone100 3.5

33 乱序回响 Preface SNKS,不安琪 3.5

34 那年花开 黑崎子 3.5

35 你从我世界经过 唐梦荨 3.5

36 Black Candy BOBBY LOAD&Follow The Sun Records-Black Candy 3.5

37 Idol Reflection DJ tranceair 3.5

38 Morning Glow PingLe 3.5

39 Quiet Street 9COLOR&玲钟乐府 3.5

40 Revel(Extended Mix) HOTXIANGG&Soaring Records 3.5

41 Simulate(Remix) LYC 3.5

42 Upside Down Onism.-KITSUNE 3.5

43 VIBE UNTITLED&GADRECORDS 3.5

44 Наш Рассвет ТЕЕМСИКЛ&E.M Records电涡狂欢&Rosy Cloud Sounds 3.5

45 冲破 Mr.钛戈 3.5

46 腐った天国 UIL&Soaring Records 3.5

47 光.LIGHT Wisweeper&玲钟乐府 3.5

48 红莲灭世 MoryueCi&Ice Rabbit Record 3.5

49 始点 (Feat. 初音ミク) NightarcP 3.5

50 夜间飞行 Felox&Soaring Records 3.5

月亮

51 She's Got It All Tyrion Black,Clive Duncan 4

52 冲刺的意义 徐准捷,张岚,阮建宇,易舒磊,叶人诵,金锦超,饶铭欢,何昕妍,龚潇逸,郑惠元 4.5

53 Glitch Perfect Richard Charnock 5

54 Kick Start My Heart Indie Elliott 5

55 Never No 徐鹤尼,安得音乐AndMusic 5

56 Not Listening Now Maxser,JYH,Aspire Sound,ChaJo_Z 5

57 那从前 YARVlI,倪雯静iLY_N,落烨S-pray,Vultures Records,Shaw_Tyan 5

58 Leaving U（feat. Synto） Nurture3&Onism 5

59 夜间飞行 Felox&Soaring Records 5

60 Cold Hard Glitch Billie Ray Fingers,Bruce Fingers,Kyle Sherard Moorman 5.5

61 We Rule the Pool Frank Abington 5.5

62 光.LIGHT Wisweeper&玲钟乐府 5.5

63 No. 吴宇深 6

64 Rely On 风宇,Sakanapaste,Polestar Records,Natural Structure 6

65 Star Glow Sheryl Lucy Simpson,Julian Anthony Adrian Napolitano,Kyle Donald Mackenzie 6

66 乱序回响 Preface SNKS,不安琪 6

67 Fragmented Memories L350iR&Hilarity Leap Records 6

68 Heart Belonging KOSHM&Aspire Sound 6

69 Hold You Tight Young 6

70 Idol Reflection DJ tranceair 6

71 Morning Glow PingLe 6

72 Revel(Extended Mix) HOTXIANGG&Soaring Records 6

73 Ultraviolet Depus 6

74 Upside Down Onism.-KITSUNE 6

75 夏の花 $ΔKΛΠAPASTΞ&Hilarity Leap Records 6

76 Electric Louis Martin Jacques Roger Horhan,Quentin Marie Pierre Travade 6.5

77 荒诞喜剧 波粒二象性 6.5

78 你从我世界经过 唐梦荨 6.5

79 Autism 闫东炜 6.5

80 Black Candy BOBBY LOAD&Follow The Sun Records-Black Candy 6.5

81 Fanatical Romanticism(Crystalaura's Remix) L350iR&Raistar&Crystalaura&E.M Records电涡狂欢 6.5

82 FAT BOY 李一哲 6.5

83 LOVE D.V.K RECORDS&NTRB 6.5

84 Morning 茶叶&马海昕 6.5

85 Quiet Street 9COLOR&玲钟乐府 6.5

86 Simulate(Remix) LYC 6.5

87 VIBE UNTITLED&GADRECORDS 6.5

88 Wish You the Best ilo&The Ninth Day Records 6.5

89 Наш Рассвет ТЕЕМСИКЛ&E.M Records电涡狂欢&Rosy Cloud Sounds 6.5

90 しぶき (Shibuki) Namiko&Ice Rabbit Record 6.5

91 冲破 Mr.钛戈 6.5

92 腐った天国 UIL&Soaring Records 6.5

93 红莲灭世 MoryueCi&Ice Rabbit Record 6.5

94 始点 (Feat. 初音ミク) NightarcP 6.5

95 司马懿-天朝元素project 闫东炜 6.5

96 妖精与伯爵 闫东炜 6.5

太阳

97 Electric Louis Martin Jacques Roger Horhan,Quentin Marie Pierre Travade 7

98 Kick Start My Heart Indie Elliott 7

99 Not Listening Now Maxser,JYH,Aspire Sound,ChaJo_Z 7

100 We Rule the Pool Frank Abington 7

101 Heart Belonging KOSHM&Aspire Sound 7

102 Hold You Tight Young 7

103 Star Glow Sheryl Lucy Simpson,Julian Anthony Adrian Napolitano,Kyle Donald Mackenzie 7.5

104 Fragmented Memories L350iR&Hilarity Leap Records 7.5

105 LOVE D.V.K RECORDS&NTRB 7.5

106 Quiet Street 9COLOR&玲钟乐府 7.5

107 Ultraviolet Depus 7.5

108 しぶき (Shibuki) Namiko&Ice Rabbit Record 7.5

109 光.LIGHT Wisweeper&玲钟乐府 7.5

110 司马懿-天朝元素project 闫东炜 7.5

111 妖精与伯爵 闫东炜 7.5

112 Black Candy BOBBY LOAD&Follow The Sun Records-Black Candy 8

113 Fanatical Romanticism(Crystalaura's Remix) L350iR&Raistar&Crystalaura&E.M Records电涡狂欢 8

114 Idol Reflection DJ tranceair 8

115 Morning 茶叶&马海昕 8

116 Revel(Extended Mix) HOTXIANGG&Soaring Records 8

117 Upside Down Onism.-KITSUNE 8

118 Wish You the Best ilo&The Ninth Day Records 8

119 VIBE UNTITLED&GADRECORDS 8.5

120 腐った天国 UIL&Soaring Records 9

121 红莲灭世 MoryueCi&Ice Rabbit Record 9

122 Наш Рассвет ТЕЕМСИКЛ&E.M Records电涡狂欢&Rosy Cloud Sounds 10

以上为本次更新曲目单，我们将持续丰富、优化游戏曲库，致力于打造更佳的游戏体验。

《R2Beat：音速觉醒》运营团队

2024年5月22日