《R2Beat：音速觉醒》5月22日新增歌曲公告

亲爱的《R2Beat：音速觉醒》玩家：
以下为本次维护新增经典中英文曲目，衷心感谢大家对我们的支持与关注！
新增曲目：
序号 歌名 作者 难度星
星星
1 Not Listening Now Maxser,JYH,Aspire Sound,ChaJo_Z 1.5
2 你是我必不可少的舒服 苏宇航 1.5
3 Kick Start My Heart Indie Elliott 2
4 你的双手 黄谧儿Mier,安得音乐AndMusic,闫东炜 2
5 Leaving U（feat. Synto） Nurture3&Onism 2
6 Cold Hard Glitch Billie Ray Fingers,Bruce Fingers,Kyle Sherard Moorman 2.5
7 Electric Louis Martin Jacques Roger Horhan,Quentin Marie Pierre Travade 2.5
8 Never No 徐鹤尼,安得音乐AndMusic 2.5
9 She's Got It All Tyrion Black,Clive Duncan 2.5
10 Star Glow Sheryl Lucy Simpson,Julian Anthony Adrian Napolitano,Kyle Donald Mackenzie 2.5
11 We Rule the Pool Frank Abington 2.5
12 那从前 YARVlI,倪雯静iLY_N,落烨S-pray,Vultures Records,Shaw_Tyan 2.5
13 雪花慢慢飘落 姜京佐 2.5
14 Glitch Perfect Richard Charnock 3
15 No. 吴宇深 3
16 冲刺的意义 徐准捷,张岚,阮建宇,易舒磊,叶人诵,金锦超,饶铭欢,何昕妍,龚潇逸,郑惠元 3
17 荒诞喜剧 波粒二象性 3
18 Autism 闫东炜 3
19 Fanatical Romanticism(Crystalaura's Remix) L350iR&Raistar&Crystalaura&E.M Records电涡狂欢 3
20 FAT BOY 李一哲 3
21 Fragmented Memories L350iR&Hilarity Leap Records 3
22 Heart Belonging KOSHM&Aspire Sound 3
23 Hold You Tight Young 3
24 LOVE D.V.K RECORDS&NTRB 3
25 Morning 茶叶&马海昕 3
26 Ultraviolet Depus 3
27 Wish You the Best ilo&The Ninth Day Records 3
28 しぶき (Shibuki) Namiko&Ice Rabbit Record 3
29 司马懿-天朝元素project 闫东炜 3
30 夏の花 $ΔKΛΠAPASTΞ&Hilarity Leap Records 3
31 妖精与伯爵 闫东炜 3
32 Afterglow (2020) littlealone100 3.5
33 乱序回响 Preface SNKS,不安琪 3.5
34 那年花开 黑崎子 3.5
35 你从我世界经过 唐梦荨 3.5
36 Black Candy BOBBY LOAD&Follow The Sun Records-Black Candy 3.5
37 Idol Reflection DJ tranceair 3.5
38 Morning Glow PingLe 3.5
39 Quiet Street 9COLOR&玲钟乐府 3.5
40 Revel(Extended Mix) HOTXIANGG&Soaring Records 3.5
41 Simulate(Remix) LYC 3.5
42 Upside Down Onism.-KITSUNE 3.5
43 VIBE UNTITLED&GADRECORDS 3.5
44 Наш Рассвет ТЕЕМСИКЛ&E.M Records电涡狂欢&Rosy Cloud Sounds 3.5
45 冲破 Mr.钛戈 3.5
46 腐った天国 UIL&Soaring Records 3.5
47 光.LIGHT Wisweeper&玲钟乐府 3.5
48 红莲灭世 MoryueCi&Ice Rabbit Record 3.5
49 始点 (Feat. 初音ミク) NightarcP 3.5
50 夜间飞行 Felox&Soaring Records 3.5
月亮
51 She's Got It All Tyrion Black,Clive Duncan 4
52 冲刺的意义 徐准捷,张岚,阮建宇,易舒磊,叶人诵,金锦超,饶铭欢,何昕妍,龚潇逸,郑惠元 4.5
53 Glitch Perfect Richard Charnock 5
54 Kick Start My Heart Indie Elliott 5
55 Never No 徐鹤尼,安得音乐AndMusic 5
56 Not Listening Now Maxser,JYH,Aspire Sound,ChaJo_Z 5
57 那从前 YARVlI,倪雯静iLY_N,落烨S-pray,Vultures Records,Shaw_Tyan 5
58 Leaving U（feat. Synto） Nurture3&Onism 5
59 夜间飞行 Felox&Soaring Records 5
60 Cold Hard Glitch Billie Ray Fingers,Bruce Fingers,Kyle Sherard Moorman 5.5
61 We Rule the Pool Frank Abington 5.5
62 光.LIGHT Wisweeper&玲钟乐府 5.5
63 No. 吴宇深 6
64 Rely On 风宇,Sakanapaste,Polestar Records,Natural Structure 6
65 Star Glow Sheryl Lucy Simpson,Julian Anthony Adrian Napolitano,Kyle Donald Mackenzie 6
66 乱序回响 Preface SNKS,不安琪 6
67 Fragmented Memories L350iR&Hilarity Leap Records 6
68 Heart Belonging KOSHM&Aspire Sound 6
69 Hold You Tight Young 6
70 Idol Reflection DJ tranceair 6
71 Morning Glow PingLe 6
72 Revel(Extended Mix) HOTXIANGG&Soaring Records 6
73 Ultraviolet Depus 6
74 Upside Down Onism.-KITSUNE 6
75 夏の花 $ΔKΛΠAPASTΞ&Hilarity Leap Records 6
76 Electric Louis Martin Jacques Roger Horhan,Quentin Marie Pierre Travade 6.5
77 荒诞喜剧 波粒二象性 6.5
78 你从我世界经过 唐梦荨 6.5
79 Autism 闫东炜 6.5
80 Black Candy BOBBY LOAD&Follow The Sun Records-Black Candy 6.5
81 Fanatical Romanticism(Crystalaura's Remix) L350iR&Raistar&Crystalaura&E.M Records电涡狂欢 6.5
82 FAT BOY 李一哲 6.5
83 LOVE D.V.K RECORDS&NTRB 6.5
84 Morning 茶叶&马海昕 6.5
85 Quiet Street 9COLOR&玲钟乐府 6.5
86 Simulate(Remix) LYC 6.5
87 VIBE UNTITLED&GADRECORDS 6.5
88 Wish You the Best ilo&The Ninth Day Records 6.5
89 Наш Рассвет ТЕЕМСИКЛ&E.M Records电涡狂欢&Rosy Cloud Sounds 6.5
90 しぶき (Shibuki) Namiko&Ice Rabbit Record 6.5
91 冲破 Mr.钛戈 6.5
92 腐った天国 UIL&Soaring Records 6.5
93 红莲灭世 MoryueCi&Ice Rabbit Record 6.5
94 始点 (Feat. 初音ミク) NightarcP 6.5
95 司马懿-天朝元素project 闫东炜 6.5
96 妖精与伯爵 闫东炜 6.5
太阳
97 Electric Louis Martin Jacques Roger Horhan,Quentin Marie Pierre Travade 7
98 Kick Start My Heart Indie Elliott 7
99 Not Listening Now Maxser,JYH,Aspire Sound,ChaJo_Z 7
100 We Rule the Pool Frank Abington 7
101 Heart Belonging KOSHM&Aspire Sound 7
102 Hold You Tight Young 7
103 Star Glow Sheryl Lucy Simpson,Julian Anthony Adrian Napolitano,Kyle Donald Mackenzie 7.5
104 Fragmented Memories L350iR&Hilarity Leap Records 7.5
105 LOVE D.V.K RECORDS&NTRB 7.5
106 Quiet Street 9COLOR&玲钟乐府 7.5
107 Ultraviolet Depus 7.5
108 しぶき (Shibuki) Namiko&Ice Rabbit Record 7.5
109 光.LIGHT Wisweeper&玲钟乐府 7.5
110 司马懿-天朝元素project 闫东炜 7.5
111 妖精与伯爵 闫东炜 7.5
112 Black Candy BOBBY LOAD&Follow The Sun Records-Black Candy 8
113 Fanatical Romanticism(Crystalaura's Remix) L350iR&Raistar&Crystalaura&E.M Records电涡狂欢 8
114 Idol Reflection DJ tranceair 8
115 Morning 茶叶&马海昕 8
116 Revel(Extended Mix) HOTXIANGG&Soaring Records 8
117 Upside Down Onism.-KITSUNE 8
118 Wish You the Best ilo&The Ninth Day Records 8
119 VIBE UNTITLED&GADRECORDS 8.5
120 腐った天国 UIL&Soaring Records 9
121 红莲灭世 MoryueCi&Ice Rabbit Record 9
122 Наш Рассвет ТЕЕМСИКЛ&E.M Records电涡狂欢&Rosy Cloud Sounds 10
以上为本次更新曲目单，我们将持续丰富、优化游戏曲库，致力于打造更佳的游戏体验。
《R2Beat：音速觉醒》运营团队
2024年5月22日
