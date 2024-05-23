 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Command Galaxies update for 23 May 2024

Release Candidate 4

Share · View all patches · Build 14452420 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • moved mouse over details panel above Crew Panel for improved UX
  • reduced size of a few explosions
  • fix Heal Fleet mission victory conditions
  • fix missing and extraneous tiles on various ship maps
  • fix an issue where medic/repair kit had pistol assets
  • fix a ship lights for during battle
  • fixes for a bunch of Unity exception reports (most aren't game-breaking issues)

Notes:

  • we are finally narrowing down an official release date (weeks, not months)
  • on that note, FYI, "Release Candidate" for us means "no new features or content" (sorry for any confusion in how we worded the "Prepare for Launch!" post, where one might have thought it meant release was imminent)

Changed files in this update

macOS English Star Command Galaxies OSX Depot 402161
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Star Command Galaxies Windows Depot 402162
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bitEnglish Star Command Galaxies Windows 32bit Depot 402163
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link