Release Candidate 4

- moved mouse over details panel above Crew Panel for improved UX
- reduced size of a few explosions
- fix Heal Fleet mission victory conditions
- fix missing and extraneous tiles on various ship maps
- fix an issue where medic/repair kit had pistol assets
- fix a ship lights for during battle
- fixes for a bunch of Unity exception reports (most aren't game-breaking issues)
Notes:
- we are finally narrowing down an official release date (weeks, not months)
- on that note, FYI, "Release Candidate" for us means "no new features or content" (sorry for any confusion in how we worded the "Prepare for Launch!" post, where one might have thought it meant release was imminent)
Changed files in this update